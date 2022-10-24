District fcotball standings

6A1-1

TeamDist.OverallMPts.

Bixby5-08-075

Jenks4-16-234

Norman North4-16-226

Broken Arrow3-23-529

Enid2-34-4-29

Westmoore1-42-6-28

Moore1-44-4-32

Southmoore0-51-7-75

 

3A-1

Metro Christian5-08-075

Perkins-Tryon4-16-240

Anadarko4-14-432

Kingfisher3-25-311

McLoud2-34-40

North Rock Creek2-33-5-24

Mannford0-51-7-60

St. Mary’s0-51-7-74

 

2A-1

Millwood5-07-175

Hennessey4-16-232

OCS4-16-232

Newkirk3-24-410

Alva2-33-5-5

Perry1-42-6-24

Chisholm1-41-7-53

Blackwell0-51-7-67

 

A-1

Fairview5-08-075

Burns Flat4-17-136

Mooreland3-23-524

Hooker3-25-31

Texhoma2-34-4-1

Merritt2-33-5-15

Thomas1-41-7-45

Sayre0-51-7-75

 

A-3

Crescent3-07-030

C. Heritage4-17-220

Minco2-26-214

Cashion1-23-5-2

Hinton1-25-3-2

Watonga0-42-6-60

 

B-1

Turpin3-08-045

Laverne2-06-130

Balko-Forgan2-16-24

Hollis0-25-2-19

Shattuck0-34-3-45

 

B-2

OBA3-08-045

Ringwood2-13-515

PC-Hunter2-14-44

Cherokee2-13-51

Garber0-34-4-20

Krem-Hillsdale0-31-7-45

 

B-3

Cov-Douglas2-07-145

Seiling3-07-115

SW Covenant2-14-32

Okeene1-24-4-15

Canton0-33-5-32

Waukomis0-33-5-45

 

B-7

Pioneer3-04-345

Regent Prep3-07-045

Yale2-14-48

Barnsdall1-25-3-15

Drumright0-32-5-38

Olive0-32-6-45

 

C-1

Waynoka5-08-072

Timberlake4-17-148

Medford4-15-336

Buffalo3-24-42

Tyrone2-33-5-2

Sharon-Mutual1-42-5-36

Boise City1-41-7-45

DCLA0-50-8-75

 

