District fcotball standings
6A1-1
TeamDist.OverallMPts.
Bixby5-08-075
Jenks4-16-234
Norman North4-16-226
Broken Arrow3-23-529
Enid2-34-4-29
Westmoore1-42-6-28
Moore1-44-4-32
Southmoore0-51-7-75
3A-1
Metro Christian5-08-075
Perkins-Tryon4-16-240
Anadarko4-14-432
Kingfisher3-25-311
McLoud2-34-40
North Rock Creek2-33-5-24
Mannford0-51-7-60
St. Mary’s0-51-7-74
2A-1
Millwood5-07-175
Hennessey4-16-232
OCS4-16-232
Newkirk3-24-410
Alva2-33-5-5
Perry1-42-6-24
Chisholm1-41-7-53
Blackwell0-51-7-67
A-1
Fairview5-08-075
Burns Flat4-17-136
Mooreland3-23-524
Hooker3-25-31
Texhoma2-34-4-1
Merritt2-33-5-15
Thomas1-41-7-45
Sayre0-51-7-75
A-3
Crescent3-07-030
C. Heritage4-17-220
Minco2-26-214
Cashion1-23-5-2
Hinton1-25-3-2
Watonga0-42-6-60
B-1
Turpin3-08-045
Laverne2-06-130
Balko-Forgan2-16-24
Hollis0-25-2-19
Shattuck0-34-3-45
B-2
OBA3-08-045
Ringwood2-13-515
PC-Hunter2-14-44
Cherokee2-13-51
Garber0-34-4-20
Krem-Hillsdale0-31-7-45
B-3
Cov-Douglas2-07-145
Seiling3-07-115
SW Covenant2-14-32
Okeene1-24-4-15
Canton0-33-5-32
Waukomis0-33-5-45
B-7
Pioneer3-04-345
Regent Prep3-07-045
Yale2-14-48
Barnsdall1-25-3-15
Drumright0-32-5-38
Olive0-32-6-45
C-1
Waynoka5-08-072
Timberlake4-17-148
Medford4-15-336
Buffalo3-24-42
Tyrone2-33-5-2
Sharon-Mutual1-42-5-36
Boise City1-41-7-45
DCLA0-50-8-75
