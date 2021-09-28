Week 5

Friday's games:

County

Yukon (1-3, 1-0) at Enid (2-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. (KCRC, 1390 AM)

Chisholm (0-4, 0-1) at Luther (1-3, 1-0)

OBA (3-1) at Sunrise Christian (Wichita, Kan.)

Garber (4-0) at Okeene (1-3)

OFF: Pioneer, Waukomis, Covington-Douglas, Kremlin-Hillsdale

Area

11-man

Fairview (4-0, 1-0) at Thomas (0-4, 0-1)

Kingfisher (3-1, 1-0) at Douglass (2-2, 0-1)

Newkirk (0-4, 0-1) at Hennessey (2-2, 0-1)

OCS (4-0, 1-0) at Alva (2-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. (KNID 107.1 FM)

OFF: Watonga

8-man

Copan (0-4, 0-1) at Medford (1-2, 1-0)

DCLA (0-4, 0-1) at Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian (2-2, 1-0)

Turpin (3-1) at Ringwood (3-1)

Waurika (1-3) at Canton (3-1)

Welch (3-1, 0-1) at Timberlake (4-0, 1-0)

OFF: Cherokee

