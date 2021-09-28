Week 5
Friday's games:
County
Yukon (1-3, 1-0) at Enid (2-2, 0-1), 7 p.m. (KCRC, 1390 AM)
Chisholm (0-4, 0-1) at Luther (1-3, 1-0)
OBA (3-1) at Sunrise Christian (Wichita, Kan.)
Garber (4-0) at Okeene (1-3)
OFF: Pioneer, Waukomis, Covington-Douglas, Kremlin-Hillsdale
Area
11-man
Fairview (4-0, 1-0) at Thomas (0-4, 0-1)
Kingfisher (3-1, 1-0) at Douglass (2-2, 0-1)
Newkirk (0-4, 0-1) at Hennessey (2-2, 0-1)
OCS (4-0, 1-0) at Alva (2-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. (KNID 107.1 FM)
OFF: Watonga
8-man
Copan (0-4, 0-1) at Medford (1-2, 1-0)
DCLA (0-4, 0-1) at Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian (2-2, 1-0)
Turpin (3-1) at Ringwood (3-1)
Waurika (1-3) at Canton (3-1)
Welch (3-1, 0-1) at Timberlake (4-0, 1-0)
OFF: Cherokee
