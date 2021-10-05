Thursday’s games
County
Enid (2-3, 0-2) at Westmoore (1-4, 0-2), KCRC (1390 AM)
Waukomis (0-5, 0-0) at Cherokee (1-4, 0-0)
Area
Timberlake (5-0, 2-0) at DCLA (0-5, 0-2), KXLS (95.7 FM)
Friday’s games
County
Perry (4-1, 2-0) at Chisholm (0-5, 0-2)
Pioneer (3-1, 0-0) at Garber (5-0, 0-0), livestream at skordle.com
Cross Christian Academy at OBA (4-1)
Pond Creek-Hunter (3-2, 0-0) at Kremlin-Hillsdale (3-2, 0-0)
Yale (3-2, 0-0) at Covington-Douglas (2-3, 0-0)
Area
11-man
Burns Flat-Dill City (4-1, 1-1) at Fairview (5-0, 2-0)
Hennessey (3-2, 1-1) at Blackwell (0-5, 0-2), KXLS (95.7 FM)
Luther (2-3, 2-0) at Alva (2-3, 1-1), KNID (107.1 FM)
McLoud (1-4, 0-2) at Kingfisher (4-1, 2-0)
Watonga (4-1, 0-1) at Tonkawa (2-2, 1-0)
8-man
Okeene (1-4, 0-0) at Ringwood (4-1, 0-0)
Seiling (5-0, 0-0) at Canton (3-2, 0-0)
Wesleyan Christian (3-2, 2-0) at Medford (2-2, 2-0)
