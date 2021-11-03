Thursday’s games

County

Cherokee (3-6, 2-2) at Pond Creek-Hunter (6-3, 3-1) — KXLS (95.7 FM)

Friday’s games

County

Enid (3-6, 1-5) at Broken Arrow (6-3, 5-1) — KCRC (1390 AM)

Alva (3-6, 2-4) at Chisholm (0-9, 0-6)

Hollis (3-4) at OBA (8-1)

Covington-Douglas (5-4, 3-1) at Pioneer (7-1, 4-0)

Okeene (3-6, 2-2) at Waukomis (0-9, 0-4)

Ringwood (8-1, 4-0) at Kremlin-Hillsdale (4-5, 1-3)

11-man

Anadarko (4-5, 4-2) at Kingfisher (6-3, 4-2)

Hennessey (6-3, 3-3) at Luther (5-1, 5-4)

Hinton (6-2, 2-2) at Watonga (6-3, 1-3)

Hooker (9-0, 6-0) at Fairview (9-0, 6-0)

8-man

Bluejacket (8-1, 5-1) at Timberlake (9-0, 7-0)

Canton (3-6, 0-4) at Balko-Forgan (8-1, 3-1)

Copan (1-8, 1-5) at DCLA (1-8, 1-5)

Welch (7-2, 3-3) at Medford (3-5, 3-3) — KXLS (95.7 FM)

