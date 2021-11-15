Class A
Tonkawa Fairview
Record: 8-2 11-0
Points pg: 27.7 41.4
Points allowed pg: 11.6 13.5
Winner faces Morrison/Stroud winner
Class B
Wetumka Pioneer
Record: 7-3 9-1
Points pg: 37.4 48
Points allowed pg: 26.8 12.4
Winner faces Shattuck/Velma-Alma winner
Garber Dewar
Record: 9-1 11-0
Points pg 56.3 63.4
Points allowed pg: 17.6 14.1
Winner faces Seiling/Caddo winner
Class C
Boise City Timberlake
Record: 6-5 11-0
Points pg: 32.9 52.1
Points allowed pg: 23.7 4.9
Winner faces Midway/Tyrone winner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.