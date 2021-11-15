Class A

Tonkawa Fairview

Record: 8-2 11-0

Points pg: 27.7 41.4

Points allowed pg: 11.6 13.5

Winner faces Morrison/Stroud winner

Class B

Wetumka Pioneer

Record: 7-3 9-1

Points pg: 37.4 48

Points allowed pg: 26.8 12.4

Winner faces Shattuck/Velma-Alma winner

Garber Dewar

Record: 9-1 11-0

Points pg 56.3 63.4

Points allowed pg: 17.6 14.1

Winner faces Seiling/Caddo winner

Class C

Boise City Timberlake

Record: 6-5 11-0

Points pg: 32.9 52.1

Points allowed pg: 23.7 4.9

Winner faces Midway/Tyrone winner

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you