EDMOND SANTA FE 35, ENID 25
Enid 0 7 12 6 — 25
Santa Fe 17 3 8 7 — 35
First quarter
ESFHS — 27-yd field goal is good
ESFHS — Demarius Robinson 44-yd touchdown run (kick is good)
ESFHS — Talyn Shettron 9-yd touchdown catch from Scott Pfieffer (kick is good)
Second quarter
EHS — Jayden Blunck 17-yd touchdown catch from Bennett Percival (Daniel Real kick is good)
ESFHS — 26-yd field goal is good
Third quarter
EHS — Luke Rauh 10-yd touchdown run (Real kick is no good)
ESFHS — Tabry Shettron 2-yd touchdown catch from Pfieffer (kick is good)
Fourth quarter
ESFHS — Robinson 2-yd touchdown run (kick is good)
EHS — Seth Carlson 68-yd touchdown catch from Percival (two point attempt no good)
Team stats
EHS ESFHS
Yards rushing 87
Yards passing 140
Passing 18-33-1
First downs 13
Penalties 2-15
OKEENE 46, KREM-HILLSDALE 0
K-H 0 0 0 x — 0
OHS 22 16 8 x — 46
First quarter
OHS — William Karbs 8 run (pass failed)
OHS — Brody Jinkens 11 run (Karbs run)
OHS — Carson Osterhout 38 pass interception (Karbs run)
2nd quarter
OHS — Karbs 6 run (Hunter Morrison run)
OHS — Karbs 35 run (Karbs run)
3rd quarter
OHS — Karbs 32 run (Karbs run)
Team stats
K-H OHS
First downs 3 11
Yards rushing 15 182
Yards passing 77 59
Passes 5-18-1 1-1-0
Total offense 92 241
Punts 0-0 0-0
Fumbles 0-0 1-1
Penalties 6-55 3-25
karbs 17 carries 132 yards 3 tds
jinkens 8 for 50 1 td
connor lagan had 5 tackles sack 2 for losses
jordan brown tackle for loss
puts ohs in playoffs
COV-DOUGLAS 48, OLIVE 12
Olive 0 6 0 6 – 12
C-D 28 20 0 0 — 48
First quarter
C-D — A.J. Kevin 1 run (run failed)
C-D — Kegin 25 fumble recovery (Austin Tipton pass from Ford Smith)
C-D — Parker Smith 75 pass from Ford Smith (pass failed)
C-D — Drake Daugherty 21 pass from F. Smith (P. Smith run)
2nd quarter
C-D — Cooper Sherman 1 run (F. Smith run)
O — Rector 55 pass (run failed)
C-D — Daugherty 17 pass from F. Smith (kick failed)
C-D — Justice Hooten 11 run (kick failed)
4th quarter
O — Rector 5 run (pass failed)
Team stats
OHS C-D
First downs 9 14
Yards rushing 110 135
Yards passing 110 261
Passes 7-18-1 21-29-1
Total offense 220 396
Punts 2-28 0-0
Fumbles 2-2 0-0
Penalties 8-44 0-0
win puts cd in opklayoffs
WELCH 44, DCLA 0
DCLA 0 0 0 — 0
WHS 22 0 14 8 — 44
First quarter
W — Ethan Costerisan 6 run (run failed)
W — Noah McGhee 14 run (Mason Clinton run)
W — Costerisan 16 run (Deighton Pigeon pass from McGhee)
3rd quarter
W — Isiah Buzzard 8 run (pass failed)
W — McGhee 14 run (McGhee run)
4th quarter
W — McGhee 22 run (McGhee run)
Team stats
DCLA WHS
First downs 14 16
Yards rushing 69 326
Yards passing 55 12
Passes 5-15-3 4-10-1
Total offense 124 338
Punts 2-20 0-0
Fumbles 5-5 2-0
Penalties 5-34 6-53
dlcc suited up only 9 players finished with 8
HERITAGE HALL 50, KINGFISHER 7
HH 19 21 0 10 — 50
KHS 0 0 7 0 — 7
First quarter
HH — Brigham Evans 58 run (Gavin Freeman run)
HH — Will Pogue 69 run (Liam Burton run)
HH — Luke Butler 24 FG
2nd quarter
HH — Cooper Cookson 50 pass from Pogue (Butler kick)
HH — Evans 40 run (Butler kick)
HH — Freeman 15 pass from Pogue (Butler kick)
3rd quarter
KHS — Slade Snodgrass 40 run (Alan Munoz kick)
4th quarter
HH — Jason Carter 17 run (Butler kick)
HH — Butler 35 FG
Team Stats
KHS HH
First downs 14 11
Yards rushing 55-212 19-171
Yards passing 0 208
Passes 0-2-0 9-10-0
Total offense 212 379
Punts 9-25.8 1-45
Fumbles 1-0 2-2
Penalties 7-65 4-50
OCS 42, HENNESSEY 14
OCS 14 28 0 0 — 42
HHS 0 0 6 8 — 14
First quarter
OCS — Collin Matteson 14 run (John Michael Crooks kick)
OCS — Grant Redwine 19 blocked punt return (Crooks kick)
2nd quarter
OCS —Kaleb Barnes 4 run (Crooks kick)
OCS — Barnes 1 run (Crooks kick)
OCS — Matteson 99 pass interception (Crooks kick)
OCS — Brandon Orme 3 run (Crooks kick)
3rd quarter
HHS — Weston Smith fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed)
4th quarter
HHS — Sebastian Gonzalez 1 run (Smith pass from Gonzalez)
Team Stats
OCS HHS
First downs 14 10
Yards rushing 88 67
Yards passing 112 108
Passes 9-12-1 9-23-1
Total offense 210 175
Punts 2-26.0 3-8.3
Fumbles 2-2 3-1
Penalties 5-29 3-35
PIONEER 54, YALE 6
Pioneer 22 32 x x — 54
Yale 6 0 x x — 6
First quarter
P — Leyton Parker 2 run (Conversion failed)
Y — Owen Armstrong 37 pass from Kail Williams (conversion failed)
P — Caden Humphries 1 run (Humphries run)
P — Humphries 11 run (Humphries run)
2nd quarter
P — L. Parker 6 run (L. Parker run)
P — Humphries 5 run (Humphries run)
P — Humphries 7 run (L. Parker run)
P — Humphries 39 run (L. Parker run)
Team stats
PHS YHS
First downs 10 5
Yards rushing 35-261 28-42
Yards passing 34 56
Passes 2-4-0 3-15-1
Total offense 295 98
Punts 0-0 3-22.7
Fumbles 0-0 1-1
Penalties 2-20 3-20
OBA 46, CROSS CHRISTIAN 0
OBA 30 16 x x — 46
CC 0 0 x x — 0
First quarter
OBA — Judd Cheatham 11 run (Bodie Boydstun run)
OBA — Jakob Colby 28 pass from Boydstun (Ian Eastin run)
OBA — Cheatham 60 punt return (conversion failed)
OBA — Cheatham 22 run (conversion failed)
2nd quarter
OBA — Colby 31 pass from Boydstun (Eastin run)
OBA — Austin Morgan 1 run (August Roggow run)
TIMBERLAKE 52, COPAN 0
Copan 0 0 x x — 0
Timberlake 36 16 x x — 52
First quarter
T — J.J. Pippin 1 run (run failed)
T — Merric Judd 22 pass from Ethan Jenlink (Pippin pass from Jenlink)
T – Pippin 16 run (Avery Wallace pass from Jenlink)
T — Wallace 26 pass from Jenlink (pass failed)
T — Jenlink 34 run (Judd run)
2nd quarter
T — Braedyn Ullrich 12 run (Pete Gwinn pass from Ullrich)
T — Judd pass interception (Judd run)
Team Stats
CHS THS
First downs 10 9
Yards rushing 26-34 13-105
Yards passing 15 85
Passes 3-17-3 3-3-0
Total offense 49 190
Punts 0-0 0-0
Fumbles 1-1 0-0
Penalties 0-0 2-25
GARBER 64, BARNSDALL 26
Garber 8 28 20 8 — 64
BHS 6 6 6 8 — 26
First quarter
B — 22 pass (conversion failed)
G — David Nagel 17 pass from Brett Howry (Carson Schovanec pass from Howry)
2nd quarter
B — 19 pass (conversion failed)
G — Nate Moore 4 run (pass failed)
G — Nagel 26 pass from Howry (run failed)
G — Solomon Bishop 8 pass from Howry (Mark Bishop run)
G — Moore 15 pass from Howry (Schovanec pass from Howry)
3rd quarter
B — 5 pass (run failed)
G — Nagel 57 pass from Howry (S.Bishop pass from Howry)
G — Nagel 63 pass from Howry (run failed)
G — Carson Bishop 63 run (run failed)
4th quarter
B — 12 pass (run good)
G — Carson Bishop 7 run (Nate Moore run)
Team stats
GHS BHS
First downs 15 14
Yards rushing 254 101
Yards passing 257 224
Passes 12-18-1 17-31-1
Total offense 511 325
Punts 0-0 4-38
Fumbles 2-2 0-0
Penalties 4-37 15-145
the hurt be out for awhile. ankle
howry 6t ds nagel amost 200 yards receiving
c bishop over 100 yards
Other scores
Newkirk 28, Chisholm 20
Garber 64, Barnsdall 26
Medford 54, South Coffeyville 0
Shattuck 50, Canton 12
Alva 34, Blackwell 0
Ringwood 36, Cherokee 6
HOOKER 34, MOORELAND 8
