EDMOND SANTA FE 35, ENID 25

Enid 0 7 12 6 — 25

Santa Fe 17 3 8 7 —  35

First quarter

ESFHS — 27-yd field goal is good

ESFHS — Demarius Robinson 44-yd touchdown run (kick is good)

ESFHS — Talyn Shettron 9-yd touchdown catch from Scott Pfieffer (kick is good)

Second quarter

EHS — Jayden Blunck 17-yd touchdown catch from Bennett Percival (Daniel Real kick is good)

ESFHS — 26-yd field goal is good

Third quarter

EHS — Luke Rauh 10-yd touchdown run (Real kick is no good)

ESFHS — Tabry Shettron 2-yd touchdown catch from Pfieffer (kick is good)

Fourth quarter

ESFHS — Robinson 2-yd touchdown run (kick is good)

EHS — Seth Carlson 68-yd touchdown catch from Percival (two point attempt no good)

Team stats

EHS ESFHS

Yards rushing 87

Yards passing 140

Passing 18-33-1

First downs 13

Penalties 2-15

OKEENE 46, KREM-HILLSDALE 0

K-H 0 0 0 x — 0

OHS 22 16 8 x — 46

First quarter

OHS — William Karbs 8 run (pass failed)

OHS — Brody Jinkens 11 run (Karbs run)

OHS — Carson Osterhout 38 pass interception (Karbs run)

2nd quarter

OHS — Karbs 6 run (Hunter Morrison run)

OHS — Karbs 35 run (Karbs run)

3rd quarter

OHS — Karbs 32 run (Karbs run)

Team stats

K-H OHS

First downs 3 11

Yards rushing 15 182

Yards passing 77 59

Passes 5-18-1 1-1-0

Total offense 92 241

Punts 0-0 0-0

Fumbles 0-0 1-1

Penalties 6-55 3-25

karbs 17 carries 132 yards 3 tds

jinkens 8 for 50 1 td

connor lagan had 5 tackles sack 2 for losses

jordan brown tackle for loss

puts ohs in playoffs

COV-DOUGLAS 48, OLIVE 12

Olive 0 6 0 6 – 12

C-D 28 20 0 0 — 48

First quarter

C-D — A.J. Kevin 1 run (run failed)

C-D — Kegin 25 fumble recovery (Austin Tipton pass from Ford Smith)

C-D — Parker Smith 75 pass from Ford Smith (pass failed)

C-D — Drake Daugherty 21 pass from F. Smith (P. Smith run)

2nd quarter

C-D — Cooper Sherman 1 run (F. Smith run)

O — Rector 55 pass (run failed)

C-D — Daugherty 17 pass from F. Smith (kick failed)

C-D — Justice Hooten 11 run (kick failed)

4th quarter

O — Rector 5 run (pass failed)

Team stats

OHS C-D

First downs 9 14

Yards rushing 110 135

Yards passing 110 261

Passes 7-18-1 21-29-1

Total offense 220 396

Punts 2-28 0-0

Fumbles 2-2 0-0

Penalties 8-44 0-0

win puts cd in opklayoffs

WELCH 44, DCLA 0

DCLA 0 0 0 — 0

WHS 22 0 14 8 — 44

First quarter

W — Ethan Costerisan 6 run (run failed)

W — Noah McGhee 14 run (Mason Clinton run)

W — Costerisan 16 run (Deighton Pigeon pass from McGhee)

3rd quarter

W — Isiah Buzzard 8 run (pass failed)

W — McGhee 14 run (McGhee run)

4th quarter

W — McGhee 22 run (McGhee run)

Team stats

DCLA WHS

First downs 14 16

Yards rushing 69 326

Yards passing 55 12

Passes 5-15-3 4-10-1

Total offense 124 338

Punts 2-20 0-0

Fumbles 5-5 2-0

Penalties 5-34 6-53

dlcc suited up only 9 players finished with 8

HERITAGE HALL 50, KINGFISHER 7

HH 19 21 0 10 — 50

KHS 0 0 7 0 — 7

First quarter

HH — Brigham Evans 58 run (Gavin Freeman run)

HH — Will Pogue 69 run (Liam Burton run)

HH — Luke Butler 24 FG

2nd quarter

HH — Cooper Cookson 50 pass from Pogue (Butler kick)

HH — Evans 40 run (Butler kick)

HH — Freeman 15 pass from Pogue (Butler kick)

3rd quarter

KHS — Slade Snodgrass 40 run (Alan Munoz kick)

4th quarter

HH — Jason Carter 17 run (Butler kick)

HH — Butler 35 FG

Team Stats

KHS HH

First downs 14 11

Yards rushing 55-212 19-171

Yards passing 0 208

Passes 0-2-0 9-10-0

Total offense 212 379

Punts 9-25.8 1-45

Fumbles 1-0 2-2

Penalties 7-65 4-50

OCS 42, HENNESSEY 14

OCS 14 28 0 0 — 42

HHS 0 0 6 8 — 14

First quarter

OCS — Collin Matteson 14 run (John Michael Crooks kick)

OCS — Grant Redwine 19 blocked punt return (Crooks kick)

2nd quarter

OCS —Kaleb Barnes 4 run (Crooks kick)

OCS — Barnes 1 run (Crooks kick)

OCS — Matteson 99 pass interception (Crooks kick)

OCS — Brandon Orme 3 run (Crooks kick)

3rd quarter

HHS — Weston Smith fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed)

4th quarter

HHS — Sebastian Gonzalez 1 run (Smith pass from Gonzalez)

Team Stats

OCS HHS

First downs 14 10

Yards rushing 88 67

Yards passing 112 108

Passes 9-12-1 9-23-1

Total offense 210 175

Punts 2-26.0 3-8.3

Fumbles 2-2 3-1

Penalties 5-29 3-35

PIONEER 54, YALE 6

Pioneer 22 32 x x — 54

Yale 6 0 x x — 6

First quarter

P — Leyton Parker 2 run (Conversion failed)

Y — Owen Armstrong 37 pass from Kail Williams (conversion failed)

P — Caden Humphries 1 run (Humphries run)

P — Humphries 11 run (Humphries run)

2nd quarter

P — L. Parker 6 run (L. Parker run)

P — Humphries 5 run (Humphries run)

P — Humphries 7 run (L. Parker run)

P — Humphries 39 run (L. Parker run)

Team stats

PHS YHS

First downs 10 5

Yards rushing 35-261 28-42

Yards passing 34 56

Passes 2-4-0 3-15-1

Total offense 295 98

Punts 0-0 3-22.7

Fumbles 0-0 1-1

Penalties 2-20 3-20

OBA 46, CROSS CHRISTIAN 0

OBA 30 16 x x — 46

CC 0 0 x x — 0

First quarter

OBA — Judd Cheatham 11 run (Bodie Boydstun run)

OBA — Jakob Colby 28 pass from Boydstun (Ian Eastin run)

OBA — Cheatham 60 punt return (conversion failed)

OBA — Cheatham 22 run (conversion failed)

2nd quarter

OBA — Colby 31 pass from Boydstun (Eastin run)

OBA — Austin Morgan 1 run (August Roggow run)

TIMBERLAKE 52, COPAN 0

Copan 0 0 x x — 0

Timberlake 36 16 x x — 52

First quarter

T — J.J. Pippin 1 run (run failed)

T — Merric Judd 22 pass from Ethan Jenlink (Pippin pass from Jenlink)

T – Pippin 16 run (Avery Wallace pass from Jenlink)

T — Wallace 26 pass from Jenlink (pass failed)

T — Jenlink 34 run (Judd run)

2nd quarter

T — Braedyn Ullrich 12 run (Pete Gwinn pass from Ullrich)

T — Judd pass interception (Judd run)

Team Stats

CHS THS

First downs 10 9

Yards rushing 26-34 13-105

Yards passing 15 85

Passes 3-17-3 3-3-0

Total offense 49 190

Punts 0-0 0-0

Fumbles 1-1 0-0

Penalties 0-0 2-25

GARBER 64, BARNSDALL 26

Garber 8 28 20 8 — 64

BHS 6 6 6 8 — 26

First quarter

B — 22 pass (conversion failed)

G — David Nagel 17 pass from Brett Howry (Carson Schovanec pass from Howry)

2nd quarter

B — 19 pass (conversion failed)

G — Nate Moore 4 run (pass failed)

G — Nagel 26 pass from Howry (run failed)

G — Solomon Bishop 8 pass from Howry (Mark Bishop run)

G — Moore 15 pass from Howry (Schovanec pass from Howry)

3rd quarter

B — 5 pass (run failed)

G — Nagel 57 pass from Howry (S.Bishop pass from Howry)

G — Nagel 63 pass from Howry (run failed)

G — Carson Bishop 63 run (run failed)

4th quarter

B — 12 pass (run good)

G — Carson Bishop 7 run (Nate Moore run)

Team stats

GHS BHS

First downs 15 14

Yards rushing 254 101

Yards passing 257 224

Passes 12-18-1 17-31-1

Total offense 511 325

Punts 0-0 4-38

Fumbles 2-2 0-0

Penalties 4-37 15-145

the hurt be out for awhile. ankle

howry 6t ds nagel amost 200 yards receiving

c bishop over 100 yards

Other scores

Newkirk 28, Chisholm 20

Garber 64, Barnsdall 26

Medford 54, South Coffeyville 0

Shattuck 50, Canton 12

Alva 34, Blackwell 0

Ringwood 36, Cherokee 6

HOOKER 34, MOORELAND 8

