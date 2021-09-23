LAVERNE 36, PIONEER 14

Laverne 8 6 8 14 — 36

Pioneer 0 0 8 6 — 14

First quarter

L — Peyton Freeman 4 run (Mason Massee run)

2nd quarter

L — Houston Bockelman 8 run (run failed)

3rd quarter

P — Caden Humphries 6 run (Humphries run)

L— Freeman 27 run (Bockelman run)

4th quarter

P — Humphries 22 run (pass failed)

L — Felix Teal 85 Kickoff Return (Freeman run)

L — Carson Lovell 39 pass interception (run failed)

Team Stats

LHS PHS

First downs 19 11

Yards rushing 246 142

Yards passing 102 60

Passes 9-18-1 10-18-1

Total offense 348 202

Punts 1-19 3-35

Fumbles 0-0 2-1

Penalties 7-65 5-40

