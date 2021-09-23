LAVERNE 36, PIONEER 14
Laverne 8 6 8 14 — 36
Pioneer 0 0 8 6 — 14
First quarter
L — Peyton Freeman 4 run (Mason Massee run)
2nd quarter
L — Houston Bockelman 8 run (run failed)
3rd quarter
P — Caden Humphries 6 run (Humphries run)
L— Freeman 27 run (Bockelman run)
4th quarter
P — Humphries 22 run (pass failed)
L — Felix Teal 85 Kickoff Return (Freeman run)
L — Carson Lovell 39 pass interception (run failed)
Team Stats
LHS PHS
First downs 19 11
Yards rushing 246 142
Yards passing 102 60
Passes 9-18-1 10-18-1
Total offense 348 202
Punts 1-19 3-35
Fumbles 0-0 2-1
Penalties 7-65 5-40
