SHATTUCK 30, PIONEER 14
Pioneer 6 0 0 8 — 14
Shattuck 8 14 8 0 — 22
First quarter
P – Robbie Newborn 7 pass from Ty Parker (run failed)
S — Jesse Gibson 5 run (Gibson run)
2nd quarter
S — Gibson 3 run (Braden Whipple run)
S — Gibson 4 pass from Whipple (run failed)
3rd quarter
S — Gibson 1 run (Whipple run)
4th quarter
P — Newborn 5 pass from Parker (Parker run)
Team stats
PHS SHS
First downs 8 18
Yards rushing 27-10 64-310
Yards passing 80 18
Passes 11-17-1 3-4-0
Total offense 90 328
Punts 4-37 0-0
Fumbles 1-0 1-1
Penalties 1-10 3-25
