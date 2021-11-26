SHATTUCK 30, PIONEER 14

Pioneer 6 0 0 8 — 14

Shattuck 8 14 8 0 — 22

First quarter

P – Robbie Newborn 7 pass from Ty Parker (run failed)

S — Jesse Gibson 5 run (Gibson run)

2nd quarter

S — Gibson 3 run (Braden Whipple run)

S — Gibson 4 pass from Whipple (run failed)

3rd quarter

S — Gibson 1 run (Whipple run)

4th quarter

P — Newborn 5 pass from Parker (Parker run)

Team stats

PHS SHS

First downs 8 18

Yards rushing 27-10 64-310

Yards passing 80 18

Passes 11-17-1 3-4-0

Total offense 90 328

Punts 4-37 0-0

Fumbles 1-0 1-1

Penalties 1-10 3-25

