GARBER 54, WAUKOMIS 8

Waukomis 0 8 — 8

Garber 24 30 — 54

Scoring:

First quarter

GHS — Mark Bishop 52-yard punt return touchdown (Tydonte Chester run)

GHS — Chester 8-yard run (Brett Howry pass to David Nagel)

GHS — Chester 3-yard run (Howry pass to Nagel)

Second quarter

GHS — Howry 23-yard touchdown pass to Carson Schovanec (conversion failed)

WHS — Dominic Doerson 43-yard touchdown pass to Kino Richards (Doerson run)

GHS — Chester 62-yard touchdown run (Nate Moore run)

GHS — Howry 2-yard touchdown run (Howry pass to Nagel)

GHS — Chester 1-yard touchdown run (Chester run)

Team stats

GHS WHS

First downs 11 3

Yards rushing 229 49

Yards passing 107 88

Total offense 336 107

Passes 6-10-0 3-9-0

Punts (avg) 0 4-25

Penalties 5-60 7-62

Fumbles lost 0 1

