GARBER 54, WAUKOMIS 8
Waukomis 0 8 — 8
Garber 24 30 — 54
Scoring:
First quarter
GHS — Mark Bishop 52-yard punt return touchdown (Tydonte Chester run)
GHS — Chester 8-yard run (Brett Howry pass to David Nagel)
GHS — Chester 3-yard run (Howry pass to Nagel)
Second quarter
GHS — Howry 23-yard touchdown pass to Carson Schovanec (conversion failed)
WHS — Dominic Doerson 43-yard touchdown pass to Kino Richards (Doerson run)
GHS — Chester 62-yard touchdown run (Nate Moore run)
GHS — Howry 2-yard touchdown run (Howry pass to Nagel)
GHS — Chester 1-yard touchdown run (Chester run)
Team stats
GHS WHS
First downs 11 3
Yards rushing 229 49
Yards passing 107 88
Total offense 336 107
Passes 6-10-0 3-9-0
Punts (avg) 0 4-25
Penalties 5-60 7-62
Fumbles lost 0 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.