Boys
HINTON 59, WATONGA 34
Watonga 7 10 7 10 — 34
Hinton 10 14 13 22 — 59
Watonga — Wilson 13, Whiteshield 6, Dryden 6, Lauminick 2, Whiteshirt 2, Reyes 3, Cole 1
Hinton — Field 11, Spaddy 11, Norton 9, Morgan 8, Strong 5, Holman 5, Wall 5, Taylor 3, Stowers 2
OKEENE 16, CANTON 15
Okeene 5 5 0 6 — 16
Canton 2 2 6 5 — 15
Okeene — King 1, Osterhoudt 2, Jinkens 3, Shalloy1, Halverson 8
Canton — Mackintosh 2, Swartwood 3, Cox 6, Bates 2,Foster 1, Scott 1
MUL-ORLANDO 72, KREM-HILLSDALE 44
M-O 16 14 20 22 — 72
K-H 15 9 15 5 — 44
M-O — Bryan 2, Fogelman 2, Schuepflin 2, Oldenberg 13, Kime 15, Pressgrove 7, Burgess 23, White 8
K-H — Keithly 7, Wright 6, Schultz 13, Granberg 13, Stewart 2
OBA 42, CRESCENT 33
OBA 12 13 9 8 — 42
Crescent 3 12 10 8 — 33
OBA — Boydstun 7, Owens 15, Colby 8, Roggow 4, Westrope 4, Bergdall 4
Crescent — Ryans 8, Wilson 5, Johnson 9, Varner 5, Gregory 2, Watson 2, C. Johnson 2
ALVA 65, CHISHOLM 35
Alva 23 6 20 16 — 65
Chisholm 7 9 10 9 — 35
Alva —Reed 7, Shelite 6, Feely 14, Hofen 12, Malone 10, Randall 2, Tucker 2, Mathers 2
Chisholm — Patton 3, Bullard 16, Daniels 3, Weber 2, Aman 4, Harves 2, Hammon 1, Easter 4
COV-DOUGLAS 48, PC-HUNTER 33
C-D 15 8 19 6 — 48
PC-H 8 8 8 9 — 33
Covington-Douglas — P. Smith 13, C. Smith 9, Griffin 7, Tarango 6, Daugherty 4, D. Daugherty 4, M. Tarango 1
Pond Creek-Hunter — Kerr 12, G. Jones 11, A. Jones 6, Tefft 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.