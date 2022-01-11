CASHION 53, SEILING 43
Cashion 13 17 8 15 — 53
Seiling 5 10 7 21 — 43
Cashion — Frazier 16, LaGasse 13, Raney 13, Tichenor 4, Manning 2, Vandruff 2, Burke 2
Seiling — Covard 13, Hamar 11,Nelson 8, Hunter 6, Gore 5
COV-DOUGLAS 48, PIONEER 31
Pioneer 6 7 10 8 — 31
C-D 13 15 12 8 — 48
Pioneer — Parker 12, Hammock 7, Owens 4, E. Vargas 2, S. Vargas 2, Hedges 2, Munholland 2
Covington-Douglas —P. Smith 14, C. Smith 10, Derrek Daugherty 9, Tarango 6, Drake Daugherty 5, F. Smith 4
WAUKOMIS 58, PC-HUNTER 56
Waukomis 14 20 12 12 — 58
PC-Hunter 10 19 19 8— 56
Waukomis — Jasper Carter 21, Ives 7, Terrel 11, Hines 11, Hunter Carter 8
Pond Creek-Hunter — Cambron 3, Kerr 5, Hefft 16, Ensminger 17, Jackson Jones 1, Gabe Jones 14
GARBER 80, CIMARRON 26
Garber 27 16 26 11 — 80
Cimarron 4 2 4 16 — 26
Garber — S. Bishop 12, Bennett 8, Ramirez 12, Steinert 8, Nagel 12, M. Bishop 1, Chester 22, Hughes 2, White 3
Cimarron — Walters 2, Pettus 13, Dalton 2, Harmon 9
PERRY 62, CHISHOLM 38
Chisholm 5 6 16 11 — 38
Perry 12 18 19 13 — 62
Chisholm — Patton 14, Bullard 12, Crosswhite 4, Epps 4, Easter 2, Weber 2, Aman 2, Keefer 2
Perry — Hall 18, Hight 11, Garfield 16, Webb 5, Lansden 10, Cunningham 2
KREM-HILLSDALE 68, MEDFORD 40
Medford 7 7 9 17 — 40
K-H 22 17 19 10 — 68
Medford — Hancock 10, Eckert 2, Gonzales 13, Kalblinger 9, Smith 6
Kremlin-Hillsdale — Wright 10, V. Schultz 5, Aebi 5, J. Stewart 8, K. Stewart 1, Morris 1, L. Schultz 18, Grandberg 11, Keithly 4, Cartmell 5
WATONGA 61, HENNESSEY 56 (OT)
Hennessey 19 15 12 5 5 — 56
Watonga 14 17 10 10 10 — 61
Hennessey — Torres 19, Rodriguez 16, Choate 9, Perry 6, Sims 6
Watonga — Dunn 25, Wilson 14, Brown 5, Whiteshirt 12, Whiteshield 4, Reyes 1
OKEENE 41, WAYNOKA 33
Waynoka 6 4 5 18 — 33
Okeene 11 13 9 8 — 41
Waynoka — Allison 8, Perot 11, Atwood 8, Cunningham 6,
Keene — King 8, Roberts 5, Osterhoudt 8, Lagan 3, Jinkens 2, Smith 2, Halberson 13,
