MIDWEST CITY 64, ENID 51
Enid 10 8 17 16 — 51
Midwest City 26 14 15 9 — 64
Enid — Mathis 18, Sullivan 20, Altidor 6, Iverson 3, Crawford 3, Porter 8, Warren 2
Midwest City — Sebock 19, Hudson 10, Mobley 9, Young 8, Williams 6, Hamilton 4, Crosby 2, Henderson 3
HENNESSEY 65, HARDING FINE ARTS 45
Hennessey 22 23 10 10 — 65
Harding 14 8 10 13 — 45
Hennessey — Torres 21, Choate 13, T. Perry 11, Vinson 4, Rodriguez 4, Simunek 3, Trillo 3, Smith 3, J. Perry 3
Harding — Lewis 12, Brown 12, Smith 9, Nero 5, Mendoza 3, Ball 2, Cannan 1, Burrough 1
GARBER 71, COV-DOUGLAS 43
C-D 14 13 6 10 — 43
Garber 15 16 22 18 — 71
Covington-Douglas — P. Smith 14, Drake Daugherty 5, Griffin 2, Vogel 2, Derreck Daugherty 8, C. Smith 8, Tarango 4
Garber — S. Bishop 17, Bennett 12, Ramirez 5, Butcher 4, Steinert 3, Nagel 7, M. Bishop 7, Chester 4, Johnston 12
LOMEGA 57, TIMBERLAKE 47
Lomega 14 19 7 17 — 57
Timberlake 15 6 9 17 — 47
Lomega — Snowden 24, Marsh 13, Ott 12, Duffy 5, Shaloy 3
Timberlake — Judd 22, Pippin 11, McCoy 5, Severin 5, Wallace 2, Gwinn 2
WATONGA 68, MOORELAND 49
Mooreland 6 12 15 16 — 49
Watonga 26 13 11 19 — 68
Mooreland — Butts 21, Pittman 12, White 3, Roper 3, Scarborough 2, Gulliver 2, Overton 2, Morales 2, Sampson 2
Watonga — Reyes 29, Dunn 27, Wilson 6, Brown 4, Dryden 2
CHEROKEE 40, CANTON 31
Cherokee 11 8 12 9 — 40
Canton 6 4 12 9 — 31
Cherokee — Roberts 2, McHenry 2, Ramirez 5, Wyatt 17, Lyon 14
Canton — McIntosh 2, Cox 14, Bates 2, Foster 4, Scott 9
CIMARRON 61, KREM-HILLSDALE 58
K-H 9 17 13 19 — 58
Cimarron 11 18 12 20 — 61
Kremlin-Hillsdale — Schultz 22, Grandberg 14, Wright 6, Keithly 9, V. Schultz 4, Stewart 3
Cimarron — Kirk 21, Pettus 19, Harmon 9, Walters 7, T. Dalton 3, Z. Dalton 2
DRUMMOND 71, PC-HUNTER 64
Drummond 15 21 16 19 — 71
PC-H 12 13 21 18 — 64
Drummond — Peters 32, Dillingham 24, Longpine 8, Ehardt 3, Allen 3, Norris 1
PC-Hunter — G. Jones 23, Ensminger 17, J. Jones 9, Tefft 7, Mitchell 4, Kerr 2, Banks 2
DCLA 57, BILLINGS 23
DCLA 29 16 3 8 — 57
Billings 0 8 4 11 — 23
DCLA — Webster 11, Silks 2, Snow 15, Compala 15, Wallace 2, Sneeberger 2, C. Smith 2, C. Compala 2, Clay Smith 5
Billings - Not available
KINGFISHER 47, ANADARKO 34
Kingfisher 5 16 14 12 — 47
Anadarko 6 9 10 9 — 34
Kingfisher — Kitchens 13, Ridenour 11, Mecklenburg 7, Davis 6, Friesen 5, Birdwell 4, Slezickey 1
Anadarko — Churchill 11, Williams 10, Owens 6, Lone Wolf 3, Tallent 2, Johnson 2
MEDFORD 50, WAYNOKA 46 (OT)
Waynoka 9 2 19 15 1 — 46
Medford 8 8 12 17 5 — 50
Waynoka — Cunningham 17, Delano 8, Allison 3, Perot 3, Atwood 8, Sieger 5, Durkee 2
Medford — Keller 15, Hancock 6, Lyon 14, Mennem 6, Gonzales 9
PIONEER 44, RINGWOOD 39
Ringwood 8 14 9 8 — 39
Pioneer 7 13 14 10 — 44
Ringwood — Crawford 13, Meyer 13, Palmer 6, Greb 3, Schmidt 2, Conaway 2
Pioneer — Vasquez 29, Owens 8, Hammock 5, Parker 2
FRONTIER 41, VICI 38
Vici 13 4 13 8 — 38
Frontier 9 15 9 8 — 41
Vici — Moss 6, Johnson 2, Nelson 9, Randall 2, Halderman 7, Todd 8, Jennings 4
Frontier — Bottger 6, Bible 1, Brown 8, Buffalohead 5, Jefferson 6, Butler 3, Shutton 3
ALVA 34, CASHION 29
Cashion 9 6 4 10 — 34
Alva 7 10 7 10 — 29
Cashion — LaGasse 8, Manning 2, Tichenor 2, Vandruff 2, Frazier 13, Jenkins 2
Alva — Reed 4, Feely 2, Penco 14, Hofen 8, Slater 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.