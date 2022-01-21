Late Thursday
Cashion Tournament
OCS 67, FAIRVIEW 45
OCS 9 22 20 16 — 67
Fairview 8 9 19 9 — 45
OCS — Grey 21, Matheny 9, Creed 7, Nsengiyuma 7, Mekee 7, Melton 5, Roberts 4, Owens 4, Morris 2, Mattheson 1
Fairview — Pettus 15, Houk 13, Bernard 7, Miller 5, Fortune 5
Fairview will play Perry at 3 p.m. Friday
PIONEER 42, DOVER 36
Pioneer 6 10 16 10 — 42
Dover 10 3 12 11 — 36
Pioneer — Owens 10, Hammock 16, Parker 6, Fox 4, Vasquez 6;
Dover — Dunigan 5, Norton 3, Flores 1, Turner 11, Shaw 16;
POND CREEK-HUNTER 49, CIMARRON 45
Pond Creek-Hunter 10 14 15 1 — 49
Cimarron 12 8 12 13 — 45
Pond Creek-Hunter — Kerr 4, Tefft 17, Ensminger 14, J. Jones 6, G. Jones 7, Mitchell 1;
Cimarron — Walters 8, Ocanus 14, Pettus 8, Harmon 15;
DRUMMOND 50, COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 46
Drummond 12 9 6 23 — 50
Covington-Douglas 16 12 9 9 — 46
Drummond — Norris 10, Dillingham 14, Longpine 2, Arnold 2, Peters 17, Allen 5;
Covington-Douglas — P. Smith 10, Drake Daugherty 7, Griffin 2, F. Smith 2, C. Smith 10, C. Tarango 10, Derreck Daugherty 5;
GARBER 70, WAUKOMIS 32
Garber 33 23 9 5 — 70
Waukomis 8 6 7 11 — 32
Garber — C. Bishop 2, S. Bishop 9, Bennett 9, Ramirez 9, Butcher 2, Nagel 7, M. Bishop 3, Howry 2, White 3, Chester 7, Johnston 17
John Nobles Tournament
Moore
LAWTON 59, ENID 55
Enid 15 11 10 19 — 55
Lawton NA
Enid — Mathis 25, Sullivan 15, Altidor 8, Iverson 7
Cherokee Strip Boys
Friday’s results
Kremlin-Hillsdale 60, Medford 43
DCLA 58, Burlington 51
Cherokee 41, Lomega 40
Timberlake 55, Ringwood 35
Saturday’s games
7th — 11:20 — Burlington vs. Medford
5th — 2 — Kremlin-Hillsdale vs. DCLA
3rd — 4:40 — Lomega vs. Ringwood
Championship — 7:20 — Cherokee vs. Timberlake
Consolation Semifinals
KREM-HILLSDALE 60, MEDFORD 43
Medford 16 6 12 9 — 43
K-H 12 19 18 11 — 60
Medford — Duncan 2, Essary 2, Keller 17, Hancock 7, Lyons 10, Gonzales 5
Kremlin-Hillsdale — A. Wright 3, Haggard 2, Stewart 8, L. Schultz 22, Granberg 21, Keithly 3, Cartmell 1
DCLA 58, BURLINGTON 51
Burllington 12 14 16 9 — 51
DCLA 11 21 15 11 — 58
Burlington — Smith 19, Prince 4, Kiwia 3, Allen 17, Crusinbery 8
DCLA — Webster 20, Silks 4, Snow 9, Compala 15, Wallace 10
Championship Semifinals
CHEROKEE 41,. LOMEGA 40
Cherokee 7 11 12 11 — 41
Lomega 7 12 8 13 — 40
Cherokee — Petersen 3, McHenry 2, Wyatt 15, Sanborn 2, Lyon 19
Lomega — B. Snowden 2, O. Duffy 5, Brooks Uhlenhake 14, Marsh 6, Shaloy 7, Ott 6
TIMBERLAKE 55, RINGWOOD 35
Ringwood 5 10 7 13 — 35
Timberlake 14 10 11 20 — 55
Ringwood — Meyer 10, Crawford 11, Schmidt 3, Gonzales 2, Greb 9
Timberlake — Wallace 17, McCoy 8, Judd 11, Pippin 15, Severin 4
Buckle of the Wheat Belt
CHISHOLM 55, HARRAH 48
Harrah 19 12 15 2 — 48
Chisholm 10 15 13 17 — 55
Harrah — Jackson 11, Saxton 18, Boone 10, Morgan 4, McDaris 3, Tison 2
Chisholm — Patton 17, Epps 13, Bullard 6, Daniels 6, Crosswhite 4, Aman 3, Weber 2
Chisholm will play Guymon at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the consolation finals
Other scores:
KINGFISHER 45, OCA 32
Cashion Tournament
Boys consolation semifinals
FAIRVIEW 54, PERRY 52
Perry 14 10 12 16 — 52
Fairview 7 10 17 20 — 54
Perry — Hall 12, Hight 11, Venard 7, Webb 6, Cash 7, Lansden 5
Fairview — Pettus 16, Fortune 14, Bernard 9, Houk 5, Strader 3, Miller 5, Hutchison 2
Fairview will play Bethel in the consolation finals Saturday
CASHION 57, OCS 55
Buffalo Tournament
CANTON 41, SHAR-MUTUAL 30
S-M 10 2 12 6 — 30
Canton 7 13 6 15 — 41
S-M — Covey 6, Clem 1, Spencer 6, Spray 11, Marlatt 6
Canton — Cox 14, Littlethunder 4, Bates 10, Foster 3, Scott 10
Coyle Tournament
OKEENE 35, CRESCENT 32
Okeene 3 9 11 12 — 35
Crescent 9 7 14 2 — 32
Okeene — King 6, Roberts 3, Osterhoudt 6, Lagan 6, Jinkens 1, Halberson 13
Crescent — Cox 5, Wilson 7, Varner 14, House 4
Okeene will play SW Covenant in consolation finals
Championship Semifinals
WATONGA 72, MUL-ORLANDO 58
M-O 19 11 17 11 — 58
Watonga 19 17 21 15 — 72
M-O — Burgess 35, Kime 7, Oldenberg 7, White 6, Bryan 3
Watonga — Dunn 21, Wilson 21, Reyes 15, Whiteshield 9, Whiteshirt 6
Watonga will play Okarche in finals
Caney Valley Tournament
Semifinals
RIVERFIELD 55, OBA 35
OBA 2 13 14 7 — 35
Riverfield 19 19 10 11 — 55
OBA — Boydstun 2, Owens 11, Cheatham 3, Colby 9, Roggow 1, Bergdall 8, Miller 1
Riverfield — Kesselring 7, Clinton 18, Snell 4, Thomas 2, Clinton 14, Luces 4, Carson 5, Harper 1
OBA will play Dewey-Caney Valley Ks. loser for third Saturday
Pawhuska Tournament
Semifinals
ALVA 65, CLEVELAND 59, OT
Alva 14 10 18 13 10 — 65
Cleveland 18 5 13 19 4 — 59
Alva — Reed 11, Feely 14, Penco 20, Malone 2, Slater 5, Jones 2, Tucker 2, Hofen 9
Cleveland — McEntire 14, Kauk 23, Buerker 4, Baker 4, Hamilton 12, Thoma 2
