Late Thursday

Cashion Tournament

OCS 67, FAIRVIEW 45

OCS 9 22 20 16 — 67

Fairview 8 9 19 9 — 45

OCS — Grey 21, Matheny 9, Creed 7, Nsengiyuma 7, Mekee 7, Melton 5, Roberts 4, Owens 4, Morris 2, Mattheson 1

Fairview — Pettus 15, Houk 13, Bernard 7, Miller 5, Fortune 5

Fairview will play Perry at 3 p.m. Friday

PIONEER 42, DOVER 36

Pioneer 6 10 16 10 — 42

Dover 10 3 12 11 — 36

Pioneer — Owens 10, Hammock 16, Parker 6, Fox 4, Vasquez 6;

Dover — Dunigan 5, Norton 3, Flores 1, Turner 11, Shaw 16;

POND CREEK-HUNTER 49, CIMARRON 45

Pond Creek-Hunter 10 14 15 1 — 49

Cimarron 12 8 12 13 — 45

Pond Creek-Hunter — Kerr 4, Tefft 17, Ensminger 14, J. Jones 6, G. Jones 7, Mitchell 1;

Cimarron — Walters 8, Ocanus 14, Pettus 8, Harmon 15;

DRUMMOND 50, COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 46

Drummond 12 9 6 23 — 50

Covington-Douglas 16 12 9 9 — 46

Drummond — Norris 10, Dillingham 14, Longpine 2, Arnold 2, Peters 17, Allen 5;

Covington-Douglas — P. Smith 10, Drake Daugherty 7, Griffin 2, F. Smith 2, C. Smith 10, C. Tarango 10, Derreck Daugherty 5;

GARBER 70, WAUKOMIS 32

Garber  33  23  9  5  —  70

Waukomis  8  6  7  11  —  32

Garber — C. Bishop 2, S. Bishop 9, Bennett 9, Ramirez 9, Butcher 2, Nagel 7, M. Bishop 3, Howry 2, White 3, Chester 7, Johnston 17

John Nobles Tournament

Moore

LAWTON 59, ENID 55

Enid 15 11 10 19 — 55

Lawton NA

Enid — Mathis 25, Sullivan 15, Altidor 8, Iverson 7

Cherokee Strip Boys

Friday’s results

Kremlin-Hillsdale 60, Medford 43

DCLA 58, Burlington 51

Cherokee 41, Lomega 40

Timberlake 55, Ringwood 35

Saturday’s games

7th — 11:20 — Burlington vs. Medford

5th — 2 — Kremlin-Hillsdale vs. DCLA

3rd — 4:40 — Lomega vs. Ringwood

Championship — 7:20 — Cherokee vs. Timberlake

Consolation Semifinals

KREM-HILLSDALE 60, MEDFORD 43

Medford 16 6 12 9 — 43

K-H 12 19 18 11 — 60

Medford — Duncan 2, Essary 2, Keller 17, Hancock 7, Lyons 10, Gonzales 5

Kremlin-Hillsdale — A. Wright 3, Haggard 2, Stewart 8, L. Schultz 22, Granberg 21, Keithly 3, Cartmell 1

DCLA 58, BURLINGTON 51

Burllington 12 14 16 9 — 51

DCLA 11 21 15 11 — 58

Burlington — Smith 19, Prince 4, Kiwia 3, Allen 17, Crusinbery 8

DCLA — Webster 20, Silks 4, Snow 9, Compala 15, Wallace 10

Championship Semifinals

CHEROKEE 41,. LOMEGA 40

Cherokee 7 11 12 11 — 41

Lomega 7 12 8 13 — 40

Cherokee — Petersen 3, McHenry 2, Wyatt 15, Sanborn 2, Lyon 19

Lomega — B. Snowden 2, O. Duffy 5, Brooks Uhlenhake 14, Marsh 6, Shaloy 7, Ott 6

TIMBERLAKE 55, RINGWOOD 35

Ringwood 5 10 7 13 — 35

Timberlake 14 10 11 20 — 55

Ringwood — Meyer 10, Crawford 11, Schmidt 3, Gonzales 2, Greb 9

Timberlake — Wallace 17, McCoy 8, Judd 11, Pippin 15, Severin 4

Buckle of the Wheat Belt

CHISHOLM 55, HARRAH 48

Harrah 19 12 15 2 — 48

Chisholm 10 15 13 17 — 55

Harrah — Jackson 11, Saxton 18, Boone 10, Morgan 4, McDaris 3, Tison 2

Chisholm — Patton 17, Epps 13, Bullard 6, Daniels 6, Crosswhite 4, Aman 3, Weber 2

Chisholm will play Guymon at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the consolation finals

Other scores:

KINGFISHER 45, OCA 32

Cashion Tournament

Boys consolation semifinals

FAIRVIEW 54, PERRY 52

Perry 14 10 12 16 — 52

Fairview 7 10 17 20 — 54

Perry — Hall 12, Hight 11, Venard 7, Webb 6, Cash 7, Lansden 5

Fairview — Pettus 16, Fortune 14, Bernard 9, Houk 5, Strader 3, Miller 5, Hutchison 2

Fairview will play Bethel in the consolation finals Saturday

CASHION 57, OCS 55

Buffalo Tournament

CANTON 41, SHAR-MUTUAL 30

S-M 10 2 12 6 — 30

Canton 7 13 6 15 — 41

S-M — Covey 6, Clem 1, Spencer 6, Spray 11, Marlatt 6

Canton — Cox 14, Littlethunder 4, Bates 10, Foster 3, Scott 10

Coyle Tournament

OKEENE 35, CRESCENT 32

Okeene 3 9 11 12 — 35

Crescent 9 7 14 2 — 32

Okeene — King 6, Roberts 3, Osterhoudt 6, Lagan 6, Jinkens 1, Halberson 13

Crescent — Cox 5, Wilson 7, Varner 14, House 4

Okeene will play SW Covenant in consolation finals

Championship Semifinals

WATONGA 72, MUL-ORLANDO 58

M-O 19 11 17 11 — 58

Watonga 19 17 21 15 — 72

M-O — Burgess 35, Kime 7, Oldenberg 7, White 6, Bryan 3

Watonga — Dunn 21, Wilson 21, Reyes 15, Whiteshield 9, Whiteshirt 6

Watonga will play Okarche in finals

Caney Valley Tournament

Semifinals

RIVERFIELD 55, OBA 35

OBA 2 13 14 7 — 35

Riverfield 19 19 10 11 — 55

OBA — Boydstun 2, Owens 11, Cheatham 3, Colby 9, Roggow 1, Bergdall 8, Miller 1

Riverfield — Kesselring 7, Clinton 18, Snell 4, Thomas 2, Clinton 14, Luces 4, Carson 5, Harper 1

OBA will play Dewey-Caney Valley Ks. loser for third Saturday

Pawhuska Tournament

Semifinals

ALVA 65, CLEVELAND 59, OT

Alva 14 10 18 13 10 — 65

Cleveland 18 5 13 19 4 — 59

Alva — Reed 11, Feely 14, Penco 20, Malone 2, Slater 5, Jones 2, Tucker 2, Hofen 9

Cleveland — McEntire 14, Kauk 23, Buerker 4, Baker 4, Hamilton 12, Thoma 2

