PUTNAM CITY NORTH 60, ENID 45
PCN 13 14 17 16 — 60
EHS 7 14 7 17 — 45
Enid — Mathis 20, Iverson 3, Sullivan 20, Altidor 2;
Putnam City — Stephens 1, Dean 15, Baker 18, Leonard 3, Jeffries 4, Rayfield 4, Brown 7;
COV-DOUGLAS 67, CIMARRON 27
C-D 25 14 22 6 — 67
Cimarron 4 6 12 5 — 27
Covington-Douglas — P. Smith 19, C. Smith 16, F. Smith 7, C. Tarango 6, Drake Daugherty 5, M. Tarango 3, Thayer 3, Derrek Daugherty 2, Jayce Hooten 2, Justice. Hooten 2, Hamlett 2
Cimarron — Harmon 13, Pettus 5, Dalton 4, Lamb 3, Kirk 2
HENNESSEY 58, OBA 42
Hennessey 14 16 18 10 — 58
OBA 16 6 8 12 — 42
Hennessey — Torres 22, Rodriguez 16, Choate 9, Simunek 4, Vinson 4, T. Perry 3
OBA — Owens 12, Colby 9, Boydstun 5, Blake 4, Titus 3, Mendoza 3, Cheatham 2, Roggow 2, Bergdall 2
PC-HUNTER 49, DOVER 39
Dover 11 6 10 12 — 39
PC-H 8 12 16 13 — 49
Dover — Norton 13, Valles 9, Turner 6, Shaw 5, Flores 3, Dunigan 3
PC-Hunter — Ensminger 14, Tefft 11, Mitchell 8, G. Jones 6, J. Jones 6, Kerr 4
FAIRVIEW 67, OKEENE 17
Okeene 0 5 9 3 — 17
Fairview 19 14 16 18 — 67
Okeene — Smith 5, Jinkens 5, Lagan 4, Briseno 2
Fairview — Pettus 11, Bernard 7, Dobbs 6, Ramay 5, Fortune 5, Burris 4, Houk 4, Powell 4, Hamar 3, Strather 3, Hutchinson 3, Nelson 2, Howerton 2, Miller 2, Cottrill 2, Outhier 2, Martens 2
GARBER 72, MORRISON 60
Morrison 12 16 10 22 — 60
Garber 20 15 17 20 — 72
Morrison — Rowe 12, Rupp 6, Powell 13, Battle 12, Rowe 17
Garber — S. Bishop 8, Bennett 16, Ramirez 5, Nagel 18, Chester 12, Johnson 13
ALVA 67, CHISHOLM 48
Chisholm 5 10 21 12 — 48
Alva 12 20 14 21 — 67
Chisholm — Bullard 22, Epps 12, Patton 5, Daniels 4, Crosswhite 4, Aman 1
Alva — Penco 22, Reed 15, Feely 6, Randall 6, Jones 6, Slater 5, Hofen 4, Malone 3
CASHION 79, WELLSTON 23
Cashion 13 28 19 19 — 79
Wellston 9 2 8 4 — 23
Cashion — Frazier 18, Nabavi 15, Tichenor 14, LaGasse 11, Raney 5, Miller 6, Burke 6, Manning 2, Vandruff 2, Woody 2
Wellston — Sanders 8, Campbell 4, Boldwin 4, McKiddie 4, Evans 2, Priddy 1
