From Tuesday
Tournament of Champions
Second Round
Consolation Bracket
Crossings Chrsitian 47, Cashion 44
Crossings 15 11 12 9
Cashion 16 11 6 11
Crossings — Furnish 14, Parker 9, Crotts 9, Hooper 6, Lovelace 4, Rouse 3, Mulanex 12
Cashion — Jenkins 18, Raney 15, Nabavi 5, Vandruff 2, Tichenor 2, Manning 2
7th place game
Hydro 51, Cashion 49
Hydro 8 16 14 13
Cashion 7 15 14 13
Hydro — Propps 16, Peirce 12, Thorp 11, Gore 8, Kaluston 2, Coe 2
Cashion — Frazier 20, Jenkins 12, Nabavi 7, Tichenor 3, Raney 3, LaGasse 2, Manning 2
Cashion Boys are 1-3
TOC losses were to 6A #1 Jenks, 4A #7 Crossings, A #1 Hydro
Cashion will play next Tuesday, Jan. 4 at home vs OBA and then in Enid Jan. 6-8 in the Three Rivers Conference tournament.
