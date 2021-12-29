From Tuesday

Tournament of Champions

Second Round

Consolation Bracket

Crossings Chrsitian 47, Cashion 44

Crossings 15 11 12 9

Cashion 16 11 6 11

Crossings — Furnish 14, Parker 9, Crotts 9, Hooper 6, Lovelace 4, Rouse 3, Mulanex 12

Cashion — Jenkins 18, Raney 15, Nabavi 5, Vandruff 2, Tichenor 2, Manning 2

7th place game

Hydro 51, Cashion 49

Hydro 8 16 14 13

Cashion 7 15 14 13

Hydro — Propps 16, Peirce 12, Thorp 11, Gore 8, Kaluston 2, Coe 2

Cashion — Frazier 20, Jenkins 12, Nabavi 7, Tichenor 3, Raney 3, LaGasse 2, Manning 2

Cashion Boys are 1-3

TOC losses were to 6A #1 Jenks, 4A #7 Crossings, A #1 Hydro

Cashion will play next Tuesday, Jan. 4 at home vs OBA and then in Enid Jan. 6-8 in the Three Rivers Conference tournament.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you