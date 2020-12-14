Tuesday's prep basketball schedule
County — Dover at Garber, OBA at Okarche, Okeene at Waukomis
Area — Burlington at Medford (boys), Cherokee at Ringwood (boys), Hinton at Fairview, Kingfisher at Chickasha, Newkirk at Alva
Tuesday's prep basketball schedule
County — Dover at Garber, OBA at Okarche, Okeene at Waukomis
Area — Burlington at Medford (boys), Cherokee at Ringwood (boys), Hinton at Fairview, Kingfisher at Chickasha, Newkirk at Alva
Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads
Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle, enidnews@enidnews.com.
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Sports? Send an email to daver@enidnews.com.
Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
ENID [mdash] Grarveside Service for Ronald "Ron" Castetter, age 75, of Lebanon, Ind., formerly of Enid is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
FAIRVIEW - Graveside services for Ruth Ann Pendergraft, 76, of Fairview, will be 3 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements by Fairview Funeral Home Inc.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Patricia Sage, 75, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.