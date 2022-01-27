Downtown Enid Festival

at Enid High School

Girls

PERRY 46, RIVERSIDE 42

Riverside 16 9 11 6 — 42

Perry 14 5 12 15 — 46

Riverside — Whitehawk 3, Dixon 7, Parker 12, Marshall 10, Parker 10

Perry — Hight 9, West 6, Ward 3, Shields 9, Dale 19

BURLINGTON 34, DCLA 33

Burlington 5 11 7 11 — 34

DCLA 4 4 8 17 — 33

Burlington — Granados 11, Paschall 3, Hooker 10, Sims 8, Reeves 2

DCLA — Smith 6, Loveall 2, McReynolds 11, Lowery 6, DeBoard 8

Boys

PERRY 60, RIVERSIDE 35

Riverside 3 13 9 10 — 35

Perry 8 26 13 13 — 60

Riverside — Ramirez 3, Farmer 2, Herrera 6, Lee 10, Running Horse 9, Pedro 5

Perry — Hight 24, Garfield 12, Webb 6, Cash 6, Cunningham 2, Howell 2

DCLA 40, BURLINGTON 36

Burlington 6 11 8 11 — 36

DCLA 3 9 7 21 — 40

Burlington — Smith 15, Prince 10, Kiwia 2, Peffley 5, Willard 2, Crusinberry 2

DCLA — Webster 4, Silks 8, Snow 15, Schneeberger 1, Compala 5, Wallace 7

County

Covington-Douglas at Garber

Drummond at Pond Creek-Hunter

Enid at Midwest City

Kremlin-Hillsdale at Cimarron

Area

Aline-Cleo at Shidler

Billings at DCLA

Cherokee at Canton

Dover at Ninnekah

Hennessy at Harding Fine Arts

Kingfisher at Anadarko

Lomega at Timberlake

Mooreland at Watonga

Waynoka at Medford

Enid Downtown Festival

10 a.m. — Pioneer vs. Ringwood

12:20 p.m. — Vici vs. Frontier

2:40 — Morrison vs. Shattuck

5 p.m. — Cashion vs. Alva

7:20 p.m. — Chisholm vs. Hooker

