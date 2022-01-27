Downtown Enid Festival
at Enid High School
Girls
PERRY 46, RIVERSIDE 42
Riverside 16 9 11 6 — 42
Perry 14 5 12 15 — 46
Riverside — Whitehawk 3, Dixon 7, Parker 12, Marshall 10, Parker 10
Perry — Hight 9, West 6, Ward 3, Shields 9, Dale 19
BURLINGTON 34, DCLA 33
Burlington 5 11 7 11 — 34
DCLA 4 4 8 17 — 33
Burlington — Granados 11, Paschall 3, Hooker 10, Sims 8, Reeves 2
DCLA — Smith 6, Loveall 2, McReynolds 11, Lowery 6, DeBoard 8
Boys
PERRY 60, RIVERSIDE 35
Riverside 3 13 9 10 — 35
Perry 8 26 13 13 — 60
Riverside — Ramirez 3, Farmer 2, Herrera 6, Lee 10, Running Horse 9, Pedro 5
Perry — Hight 24, Garfield 12, Webb 6, Cash 6, Cunningham 2, Howell 2
DCLA 40, BURLINGTON 36
Burlington 6 11 8 11 — 36
DCLA 3 9 7 21 — 40
Burlington — Smith 15, Prince 10, Kiwia 2, Peffley 5, Willard 2, Crusinberry 2
DCLA — Webster 4, Silks 8, Snow 15, Schneeberger 1, Compala 5, Wallace 7
County
Covington-Douglas at Garber
Drummond at Pond Creek-Hunter
Enid at Midwest City
Kremlin-Hillsdale at Cimarron
Area
Aline-Cleo at Shidler
Billings at DCLA
Cherokee at Canton
Dover at Ninnekah
Hennessy at Harding Fine Arts
Kingfisher at Anadarko
Lomega at Timberlake
Mooreland at Watonga
Waynoka at Medford
Enid Downtown Festival
10 a.m. — Pioneer vs. Ringwood
12:20 p.m. — Vici vs. Frontier
2:40 — Morrison vs. Shattuck
5 p.m. — Cashion vs. Alva
7:20 p.m. — Chisholm vs. Hooker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.