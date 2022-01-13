Girls
ALVA 38, OKLAHOMA BIBLE ACADEMY 37
Alva 14 10 10 4 — 38
OBA 8 9 12 8 — 37
Alva — Gaddy 2, Kelln 4, Perez 7, Durkee 17, Foster 4, Heath 4;
OBA — Caldwell 2, Colby 8, Conley Cayot 7, Titus 2, Walden 9, Cooper Cayot 9;
POND CREEK HUNTER 40, Burlington 15
Burlington 1 6 4 4
PC-H 10 11 10 9
Burlington Pascal 2, Booker 2, Sims 5, Waitt 6;
PC-H Davis 2, Deterding 1, Barkley 11, Theopolis 2, Staggs 9, Lahorski 9, Miller 6;
Boys
ALVA 76, OKLAHOMA BIBLE ACADEMY 46
Alva 19 18 22 17 — 76
OBA 9 9 12 16 — 46
Alva — Reed 9, Feely 4, Penco 24, Hofen 4, Malone 8, Slater 3, Randall 5, Jones 4, Tucker 5, Glass 3, Wharton 2, Lohmann 4, Gaisford 1;
OBA — Mendoza 6, Boydstun 4, Owens 10, Colby 8, Westrope 4, Bergdall 4, Owens 5, Miller 5;
POND CREEK-HUNTER 44 BURLINGTON 36
PCH 2 15 12 15
Burlington 8 8 10 10
Burlington — Smith 14, Crusinberry 6, Allen 6, Peffly 4, Willard 4, Prince 2;
Pond Creek — Ensminger 16, G. Jones 9, Kerr 8, Tefft 6, J. Jones 3, Banks 2;
