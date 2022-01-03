Boys
WATONGA 66, GEARY 31
Watonga 15 26 5 20 — 66
Geary 1 15 9 6 — 31
Watonga — Dunn 22, Wilson 16, Reyes 7, Matta 6, Whiteshirt 5, Whiteshield 4, Dryden 4;
Geary — Martin 13, Ritchie 7, Fletcher 3, N. Fletcher 2, Aldridge 1;
The celebration of life for Charles Wayne Craig, 70-year-old Enid resident, is 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, in the Henninger-Hinson Chapel. Deacon Tony Crispo officiating.
Services for James "Bill" Bandy, 95, Enid, are 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Burial with Naval Honors will follow in Enid Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.ladusauevans.com.
Graveside services for Homer A. Lea, Jr., 95, Enid, will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery, with Rev. Bruce Johnson officiating. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Aletha J. Craig, age 90, of Enid, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2022, at The Commons in Enid. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
