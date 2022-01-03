Boys

WATONGA 66, GEARY 31

Watonga  15  26  5  20  —  66

Geary  1  15  9  6  —  31

Watonga — Dunn 22, Wilson 16, Reyes 7, Matta 6, Whiteshirt 5, Whiteshield 4, Dryden 4;

Geary — Martin 13, Ritchie 7, Fletcher 3, N. Fletcher 2, Aldridge 1;

