County
Midwest City at Enid (6:00 p.m., 7:15 p.m.)
Alva at Chisholm (6:30 p.m., 8 p.m.)
Covington-Douglas at Pond-Creek Hunter (6:30 p.m., 8 p.m.)
Dover at Waukomis (6:30 p.m., 8 p.m.)
Garber at Drummond (6:30 p.m., 8 p.m.)
Mulhall-Orlando at Kremlin-Hillsdale (6:30 p.m., 8 p.m.)
OBA at Crescent (6 p.m., 8 p.m.)
Area
Aline-Cleo at Darouzett (Tex.) (6 p.m., 8 p.m.)
Burlington at Buffalo (6:30 p.m., 8 p.m.)
Canton at Okeene (6:30 p.m., 8 p.m.)
Cherokee at DCLA (6:30 p.m., 8 p.m.)
Hennessey at Fairview (6 p.m., 8 p.m.)
Start times for girls games listed first
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.