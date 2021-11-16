GIRLS
DRUMMOND 35, BURLINGTON 17
Burlington 0 2 3 12 — 17
Drummond 6 15 8 6 — 35
Burlington — Hooker 13, Heatherman 2, Sims 2; Drummond — Busch 11, Buchanon 10, Kircher 5, K. Spring 4, E. Spring 4, Garcia 1;
CIMARRON 51 BILLINGS 34
Billings 7 8 6 10 — 34
Cimarron 11 18 23 5 — 51
Billings — Gleeson 13, West 2, A. Brown 16, Brown 4, Minor 4; Cimarron — Coker 2, Young 9, Bertleson 12, Moore 18, Dalton 8, Bergdall 8;
BOYS
CIMARRON 67 BILLINGS 34
Cimarron 14 14 15 23 — 34
Billings 2 7 8 17 — 34
Cimarron — Pettus 19, Ocamus 14, Walters 11, Harmon 8, Lamb 6, Fielder 4, Swarts 3, Dalton 2; Billings — Watsan 16, Evans 9, Haynes 4, Price 4, West 1;
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.