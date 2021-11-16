GIRLS

DRUMMOND 35, BURLINGTON 17

Burlington 0  2  3  12  —  17

Drummond  6  15  8  6  —  35

Burlington — Hooker 13, Heatherman 2, Sims 2; Drummond — Busch 11, Buchanon 10, Kircher 5, K. Spring 4, E. Spring 4, Garcia 1;

CIMARRON 51 BILLINGS 34

Billings 7  8  6  10  — 34

Cimarron 11  18  23  5  —  51

Billings — Gleeson 13, West 2, A. Brown 16, Brown 4, Minor 4; Cimarron — Coker 2, Young 9, Bertleson 12, Moore 18, Dalton 8, Bergdall 8;

BOYS 

CIMARRON 67 BILLINGS 34

Cimarron 14  14  15  23  — 34

Billings  2  7  8  17  —  34

Cimarron — Pettus 19, Ocamus 14, Walters 11, Harmon 8, Lamb 6, Fielder 4, Swarts 3, Dalton 2; Billings — Watsan 16, Evans 9, Haynes 4, Price 4, West 1; 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you