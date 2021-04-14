Prep baseball standings

6A-4

Team Dist. Overall

Edmond Memorial 10-2 20-6

Broken Arrow 10-2 16-5

Stillwater 9-3 20-6

Bartlesville 7-5 17-7

Enid 6-6 15-11

Sand Springs 4-8 10-15

Putnam City 2-10 10-17

Putnam City West 0-12 2-26

District 3A-4

Cascia Hall 12-0 18-5

Jones 8-2 13-7

Crossings 6-2 15-5

Perry 6-4 14-11

Chandler 4-6 11-13

Meeker 2-8 5-15

Hennessey 0-8 4-14

Star Spencer 0-8 3-9

District 3A-5

Alva 9-1 19-8

Sperry 7-3 13-10

Metro Christian 6-2 16-7

Dewey 4-4 9-17

Newkirk 3-5 8-10

Chisholm 3-7 7-17

Blackwell 0-10 0-17

