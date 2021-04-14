Prep baseball standings
6A-4
Team Dist. Overall
Edmond Memorial 10-2 20-6
Broken Arrow 10-2 16-5
Stillwater 9-3 20-6
Bartlesville 7-5 17-7
Enid 6-6 15-11
Sand Springs 4-8 10-15
Putnam City 2-10 10-17
Putnam City West 0-12 2-26
District 3A-4
Cascia Hall 12-0 18-5
Jones 8-2 13-7
Crossings 6-2 15-5
Perry 6-4 14-11
Chandler 4-6 11-13
Meeker 2-8 5-15
Hennessey 0-8 4-14
Star Spencer 0-8 3-9
District 3A-5
Alva 9-1 19-8
Sperry 7-3 13-10
Metro Christian 6-2 16-7
Dewey 4-4 9-17
Newkirk 3-5 8-10
Chisholm 3-7 7-17
Blackwell 0-10 0-17
