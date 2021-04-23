Class A District
At OBA
Championship
OBA 4, GLENCOE 1
OBA 020 200 0 — 4 4 2
Glencoe 100 000 0 — 1 7 1
WP — Boydstun, 7 innings, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Patten, 6 2/3 innings, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 strikeouts, 5 walks. OBA — C. Colby, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBI; Jud Cheatham, 1-for-4, RBI; J. Colby, 1-for-3; Boydstun, run scored; Bergdall, 2 runs scored; Small, run scored. Glance — Patten, 3-for-4, 2 doubles; Cook, 1-for-3; Speer, run scored; Remington, 1-for-3, RBI; Frank, 1-for-3.
Class A District
At Mooreland
Championship
MOORELAND 12, RINGWOOD 2
Ringwood 010 010 — 2 4 2
Mooreland 021 342 — 12 7 1
WP — Sutton, 6 innings, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 11 strikeouts, 5 walks. LP — Weathers, 5 innings, 7 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks. Ringwood — Meyer, 2-for-3, run scored; Conway, 2-for-2, run scored; Greb, RBI. Mooreland — Sutton, double, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI; Cronister, double, 2 RBI; Bowers, home run, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Sampson, 3 runs scored; White, 2 RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.