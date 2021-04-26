CHISHOLM 15, MUL-ORLANDO 7
M-O 211 300 — 7 9 5
CHS 542 004 — 15 9 2
WP — Wiechert, 2 innings, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Oldenburg, 2/3 inning, 1 H,5 R, 1 ER, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks. Mulhall-Orlando — Williams, 2-for-4, double; C. Fogelman, 2-for-3, run scored; Burgess, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored. Chisholm — Wichert, 1-for-4, run scored; Deterding, 2-for-4, 4 runs scored, 2 doubles; Jackson, 2-for-4; Biggers, 3 runs scored; Easter, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, 4 RBI, 2 doubles; Brinkley, run scored; Caddell, 1-for-4, RBI; Warden, 1-for-3, RBI; Keefer, 2 runs scored, RBI; Hart, run scored
JONES 8, PIONEER 6
Jones 300 014 0 — 8 9 2
Pioneer 100 210 2 — 6 9 1
LP — Vestal, 1 inning, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks. Jones — Moore, triple, 3 RBI; Tucker, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, home run, 3 RBI; Farmer, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Dorrell, 2 runs scored; Weiher, 2 runs scored. Pioneer — T. Dennett, 3-for-5, double; Drewke, run scored; T. Parker, 1-for-3, run scored; Holden Koontz, 1-for-3, run scored; Thrower, 1-for-4, run scored; Vestal, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, home run, 3 RBI; Weber, 1-for-2, 2 RBI
