3A Regional
At Alva
BEGGS 3, ALVA 0
Beggs 030 000 0 — 3 5 1
Alva 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
WP — Braden Ross, 7 innings, 3 H, 0 R, 12 strikeouts, 3 walks. LP — Kelton O’Neil, 1 2/3 innings, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. Beggs — Barnett, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, double; Gable, 1-for-3, double; Johnson, 10-for-3, run scored; Melton, 1-for-2; Burrright, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Busby, run scored. Alva — Slater, 2-for-3, Stewart, 1-for-2.
VIAN 4, ALVA 2
Vian 002 020 0 — 4 4 0
Alva 100 010 0 — 2 8 1
WP — Glass, 7 innings, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Minjares, 4 1/3 innings, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks. Vian — Glass, 2 runs scored; Ramos, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 RBI; Bethel, 1-for-4, RBI. Alva — Cook, 2-for-3, run scored, double; Slater, 2-for-4, RBI, 2 doubles; Minjares, 2-for-3, RBI, double; Houston, 1-for-3; Stewart, 1-for-2; Randall, run scored.
Alva finishes the season at 23-15.
3A Regional
At Tulsa
CASCIA HALL 14, HENNESSEY 0
Cascia Hall 234 14 — 14 13 0
HHS 000 00 — 0 3 4
WP — Wilson, 2 1/3 innings, 0 H, 09 R, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Rapp, 2 2/3 innings, 9 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 strikeout, 2 walks. Cascia Hall — Byers, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI, double; Choquette, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Wilson, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Nilson, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, RBI; Mullen, run scored, RBI; Stockton, 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, 3 RBI; Yuan, 2-for-2, run scored, RBI; Lai, 2-for-3, 2 runs soored, RBI. Hennessey — Gonzalez, 1-for-1; Smith, 1-for-2, double; Crites, 1-for-2
