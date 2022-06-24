Voters who used to be in Precinct 101 are reminded that they now will vote in Precinct 102.
Coulten Cue, Garfield County Election Board secretary, said in an emailed news release Friday, that Precinct 101, which voted at First Missionary Baptist Church, has closed. Voters now will vote in Precinct 102, which is at Zoe Bible Church, 729 E. Maine.
