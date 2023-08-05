Power is out to about 2,216 OG&E customers, in an area east of 10th, north of Garriott and south of Willow after a power line went down near 10th and Garriott.
Power went out on Enid’s east side Saturday about 4 p.m. after an electric line was down near 10th and Garrott.
Enid Fire Department was dispatched to the area after the electric line went down during a thunderstorm.
No timetable to the restoration of power had been set on the OG&E System Watch site as of 4:25 p.m.
The area without power was roughly east of 10th, north of Garriott and south of Willow.
