After beginning pool play on Thursday, the round robin portion of the Merrifield Office Plus Baseball Invitational concluded Friday.
Pool A played at David Allen Memorial Ballpark, while pool B played at NOC Enid’s Failing Field.
After going 1-1 on Thursday, Kremlin-Hillsdale dropped both games on Friday to finish pool play at 1-3, losing to Pioneer, 5-2, in the opener and falling to Timberlake, 7-1, in the following game.
After defeating Kremlin-Hillsdale, 9-1, Timberlake lost to Watonga, 13-7, to finish pool play at 1-3.
In the win over K-H, Payton Pierce allowed three hits in a complete game.
“I’m proud of Payton Pierce,” said Timberlake head coach Garrett Powell. “He threw a gem.”
After going 0-2 on Thursday, Watonga started Friday strong, with a 13-6 win over Timberlake, but ended it with a 13-2 loss to Fairview.
The 1-2 record on Friday dropped Watonga to a three-way tie with K-H and Timberlake at 1-3 in pool play.
The Pioneer-Fairview game to determine the winner of pool A started after press time. For that score, plus an update on the Saturday schedule, please see EnidNews.com
POOL B
Drummond entered the final day pool ply at 1-1, in a three-way tie for second in pool B. Drummond went 1-1 again Friday, defeating Pond Creek-Hunter, 11-1, before falling to Garber, 4-2.
Drummond was led by Caden Ehardt, who was three-for-five with 2 RBI. Both RBI came in the win over PC-H
Pond Creek-Hunter finished pool play at 0-4 after a loss to Chisholm, 12-2 to start Friday. That was followed by an 11-1 loss to Drummond.
After going 1-1 on Friday, Garber finished pool play at 2-2.
The Wolverines defeated Drummond, 4-2, before losing to OBA, 9-3.
In the win, the Wolverines were led by Trenton Hoopes, who had an RBI. Carson Schovanec pitched in the win and threw 5.2 innings, allowing six hits and two earned runs
After going 1-1 on Thursday, OBA won its opener on Friday, 9-3, over Garber, setting up a showdown with Chisholm to see which team would advance to Saturday’s championship game.
OBA led 5-0 early, but slipped and fell, 12-7 to the Longhorns.
In the win over Garber, Bodie Boydstun pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs. Jacob Buller had two RBI for the Trojans. OBA finished in a three-way tie for second in pool B at 2-2 with Drummond and Garber.
Chisholm wrapped up Pool play 4-0 and will play either Fairview or Pioneer at 7 p.m. Saturday in the tournament’s championship game.
Trevor Haws pitched three innings against OBA, allowing no its and an earned run. Bryson Hart drove in two against OBA and one against Pond Creek-Hunter in a 12-2 win.
