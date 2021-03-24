ENID, Okla. — Policy manuals, numbers and the new Enid Police Department training center were topics of discussion at the Police Civil Service Commission meeting Wednesday afternoon.
EPD Chief Brian O'Rourke and Capt. Bryan Skaggs sat before the board members on March 24 to say first that the department is still in the process of updating its policy manual, which was last updated in 2011 or 2012.
"That policy manual is still in place, it's still relevant, it's been updated — there's nothing wrong with it whatsoever, but we are redoing it because we have the opportunity to use Lexipol," O'Rourke said at the meeting.
Lexipol is a private, California-based company that provides policy manuals, training bulletins and consulting services to law enforcement agencies, fire departments and other public safety departments.
O'Rourke said the process of updating the policies began in July 2020 and that there are about 180 policies that are being put in place, a process that "takes a long time."
Currently, 19 policies have been approved, including the use of force policy, with about 64 in process.
"The way that's done is that Capt. (Tim) Jacboi ... meets with Lexipol every Monday morning on a conference call for about four hours," O'Rourke said, "and they go over the policies and start manipulating them and making sure they match the constitutional compliant, federal law compliant, state law compliant and then city compliant."
Once that is completed, O'Rourke said the policies are sent to different departments to get feedback before going to the chief for approval, a "tedious, time-consuming" process.
After the entire manual is updated, O'Rourke said it will be implemented all at one time with mandatory training for EPD officers on the new policies.
This is a "better" way to do it, O'Rourke said.
"I've seen in the past where one policy superseded another one," he said. "We have an old manual over here and a new manual over here, — which one do we look at? It's too confusing, so it's going to take a while."
The last time the department updated its policies, it took two years, and EPD is currently just under one year into the new manual — but the old one is still relevant.
"Rest assured that our policy manual currently is fine," O'Rourke said. "It's been updated to reflect any changes in the law."
Numbers and statistics
O'Rourke and Skaggs also addressed EPD statistics and data, which were recently brought up at a city council meeting after a now-tabled ordinance, proposed by Commissioner Ben Ezzell, called for police to record and collect demographic data during "all significant interactions" with the public.
The statistics on demographic data are "in the process," but O'Rourke said once its completed, he intends on publishing them, along with publishing statistics quarterly "to keep everyone up to date on what's going on."
"I plan on publishing those, and I plan on publishing stats and any information for transparency," he said.
The new policies will also be published and available online once they are completed, the chief said. Currently, the system EPD uses shows both policies and procedures, which O'Rourke said procedure doesn't need to be publicized because "that's our method."
The new policy manual would separate the two.
Skaggs said the department is still in the process of finalizing the main figures, but in 2015, he started recording statistics to report to the administrative staff — monitoring investigations, complaints, accidents and injuries, use of force and pursuits — in order to have a better understanding of what goes on in the department.
"If Officer A has five uses of the forces, and that's not the average, we might look at that and say, 'Hey, we need to look at his use of forces,'" Skaggs said.
In 2020, 92,643 calls were made for assistance to the 911 center, and 21,579 911 emergency calls were made. Reports were made for 11,401 of those calls. In 2019, 70,786 calls were made to the 911 center, 20,853 911 emergency calls and 12,701 reports from those calls.
Nine complaints were made in 2020, seven minor and three that went to Professional Standards Investigations, which has "more stringent discipline." Six of those nine complaints were internal, which is when an officer or superior sees something that's outside policy or procedure and launches an investigation, and three external complaints, which is when a citizen makes a complaint against an officer. Discipline was issued in four of those.
There were more complaints in 2019: 22 in total, with 20 of them minor and two in PSI. Eleven of the complaints were internal and 11 were external, and discipline was issued in 13 of those.
Body cameras, O'Rourke added, have helped with investigations into complaints.
"When we implemented the body cameras, we expected about a 60% decrease in citizen complaints and disciplinary action against the officer because of the tell-all," Skaggs said, "and that's been pretty consistent over the past few years since we implemented those."
No complaints are dropped, Skaggs said. Once the investigation starts, Skaggs logs it into the database, and it can be deemed not sustained, unfounded or founded.
There were 44 total reports regarding use of force in 2020. Complaints of the offender being injured was 30, and this can be anything from handcuffs being too tight to the use of force, Skaggs said. Of those, 20 were treated by medical staff, released and then went to jail. Ten officers were injured, and of those, eight were treated by medical staff.
The types of use of force include 12 pain compliance, eight stunning, eight unarmed strikes, one firearm, 15 taser and 10 marked as "other." A total of 23 officers in 2020 used force.
Of the offenders, 24 were white, non-Hispanic males, five were Black, non-Hispanic males, four were white, non-Hispanic females, three were white, Hispanic males, three were Asian, non-Hispanic males and one was a Pacific Islander male.
A total of 47 injury/accident reports were made in 2020: 25 personal injuries, nine property damage and 14 accidents — a total of 48, which Skaggs said is because one was an accident and injury and was on the same report. Of the 25 personal injuries, 14 required some type of medical treatment, and for the other 11 injuries, the employee did not require medical treatment and returned to work.
Of the 14 accidents, nine were at-fault incidents and in the other five, the employee was found to be not at fault.
In 2020, there were 13 pursuits, and 20 officers were involved in them. On four of those occasions, the suspects crashed with two of them injured. None of the accidents involved police cars or officer injuries.
The reason for the initial stops in the pursuit were seven traffic violations, one traffic violation/felony, one traffic violation/misdemeanor, two suspicious subject, one suicidal and one felony. Seven of the suspects were white, non-Hispanic males, two were white, non-Hispanic females, one was a Black, non-Hispanic male and one was a white, Hispanic male.
When Police Commissioner Milton Mitchell asked if any of these numbers had to do with what Ezzell talked about last week, Skaggs said no and that the only thing reported was what he keeps for the administrative staff.
Diane Levesque requested to speak about data collection at the meeting, saying it's in the police's and the city's best interest "in terms of best defense" to collect the data Ezzell requested in his ordinace last week.
Training center
O'Rourke said EPD got the notice to proceed, which will be issued Tuesday, on its new training center.
"They're ready to break ground on that, probably by the end of next week," the chief said.
After breaking ground, O'Rourke said it would take "hopefully" 289 days.
The training center, located across from EPD at address, will have a 50-seat lectorium and and a "state-of-the-art" shooting simulator, which will be used in upcoming police academies the department will host after getting approval from the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training to host the academies in-house.
The shooting simulator will help officers in decision-making and de-escalation in "tense situations," O'Rourke said. It will also be open to the public, along with classes, since there are "so many people carrying handguns nowadays."
"It's probably important to train also civilians, and that's the service that we can do, and I think it's a good service we can provide," the chief said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.