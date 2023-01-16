Enid News & Eagle
KINGFISHER — An investigation is pending into what caused a plane to crash near Kingfisher on Monday afternoon that killed two people, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to OHP, at 12:42 p.m. a Piper Saratoga TC aircraft crashed 8 miles east and 1 mile north of Kingfisher in a wheat field.
The two occupants of the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, according to OHP. The names of the occupants were withheld, and the crash is under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.
