A night after a big home win over Stillwater, Enid traveled to the Pioneers but lost Tuesday in extra innings, 14-11.
Enid starter Seth Carlson went 1.2 innings and gave up five hits and nine runs, though two were unearned. Carlson also struck out two.
Enid kicked off the game with a two-run first inning. McCage Hartling scored a run on a double play, followed by Brock Slater stealing home later that inning.
Gage Gundy hit a three-run homer to give Stillwater the lead in the bottom of the first, before a wild pitch scored another.
Stillwater held Enid scoreless in the top of the second but Stillwater added nine runs, three by way of an Ethan Holliday homer to lead 9-2.
Enid scored three in the third to close the gap but a Jackson Holliday homer run put Stillwater up 10-5.
Enid scored runs in the fourth and fifth to make it 10-7.
A four-run seventh inning tied the game.
James Humphrey singled to score one, Aydan Voitik walked with the bases loaded, Slater scored one on a fielder’s choice, and a Garrett Shull doubled tied it up.
Bennett Percival, who had four RBI in the Plainsmen win on Monday held the Pioneers scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings.
Percival came on for Carlson in the second and pitched 5.1 innings, allowing four hits and three runs, striking out three.
Enid couldn’t score in the top of the eighth but a three-run home run from Stillwater ended it.
“The guys fought hard tonight and never gave up,” said Enid coach Brad Gore.
With the loss, the Plainsmen should finish the regular season in third in 6A-District 4.
Enid, now 21-8, has two games left before the playoffs. On Thursday they play at Jenks, and host Ponca City at David Allen Memorial Ballpark on Friday.
