Enid's baseball team will take an 11-game winning streak into a 6:30 p.m. Non-district game at Bixby (22-10) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Plainsmen, 19-11, haven't lost since a 5-2 loss to Putnam City North on April 2.
Bixby is coming off wins over Bartlesville, 3-2 Thursday and 9-1 over Eufaula Friday.
Maddux Mayberry is scheduled to start for the Plainsmen but EHS coach Brad Gore said he will probably use Dallas Goodpasture and maybe Seth Carlson as well as the Plainsmen prep for next week's regionals at Edmond Memorial.
“We have been playing well in aspects and we want to keep that going the next two or three weeks,'' Gore said. “This will be good competition for us. We want to make sure we have our pitching in order and our timing down.''
Enid's scheduled game at Jenks (the Plainsmen's likely first round foe) Thursday has been canceled. EHS will be at Ponca City Friday and will host Midwest City Saturday.
The game can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM).
