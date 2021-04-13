By Enid News & Eagle
PONCA CITY — Enid’s boys finally got to break out some gold medals at the Ponca City track meet on Tuesday.
The Plainsmen had their first first place finishes of the season with Ruben Daniels taking both the 800 meters (2:02.64) and the 3,200 meters (10:05.85, season best) and J.J. Wheeler winning the 110 hurdles in 16.78. Wheeler was third in the 300 hurdles (44.71).
“That’s a huge step coming into conference (April 29),’’ said Enid coach Kareem Sears. “That’s going to help the boys confidence to see some success like that.’’
Jared Lara was second in the 800 behind Daniels with a 2:02.91. Both times were season bests for both runners.
Daniels teamed with Willie Johnson, Brian Higbee and Noah Voth to place second in the 3,200 relay in 8:39.36.
Damon Rieman was third in the shot put (43-4) and fourth in the discus (123-0, a season high). Conner Pyhtila pointed for the first time in the long jump with a leap of 19-4.
Erik Lewis was fifth in the 100 meters with a 11.91. Luke Rauh was seventh in 12.08. It was the first time EHS had two top 10 finishes in that event.
“It was a good day to be Plainsman on the track,’’ Sears said. “This was probably the best day we have had for a track meet in three years. We’re getting better with every meet and we’re beginning to look like we’re supposed to look.’’
Sears said EHS might have had two more first places if he hadn’t held out Matthew Smith in the 200 and 400.
The EHS girls were led by Mya Rodriguez, who was second in the 100 hurdles (17.85), third in the 300 hurdles (51.60) and was on two medal winning relays.
She teamed with Jerelyn Burns, Brianna Clayton and Avery Sampson to finish fourth in the 400 (55.34) and with Clayton, Sampson and Lauren Powell to take fourth in the 800 relay (1:56.48).
Powell was third in the 100 hurdles (17.95), fourth in the 300 hurdles (51.65) and sixth in the 100 (13.88). Yeeun Lee was fourth in the 100 hurdles in
Lauren Simpson was fourth in both the 400 (1:06.09) and long jump (14-6). It was the first 400 she had ran since middle school.
Sarah Bonebrake, Sara Wong, Megan Poggenpohl and Christia Carr were third in the 3,200 relay (11:43.54) and Wong, Poggenpohl, Sampson and Clayton were fifth in the 1,600 relay in 4:45.
Jayden Powell was fifth in the discus (82-9 1/2) and seventh in the shot put (28-3). Kayla Maxey was seventh in the 3,200 (16:03.02).
“We pointed up in events that we haven’t had in several years,’’ said Pacers coach Steve Bloom. “I think this was a confidence booster for us. We saw some teams we haven’t seen this year and it’s great to see us so competitive. I was very proud of how the girls ran today.’’
