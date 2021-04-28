Enid boys track coach Kareem Sears is setting high goals for his team for Thursday's Oklahoma Big 8 Conference track championships at Putnam City West.
“If we can get on all cyclinders and the boys do what they can do, we have a chance to win the meet,'' said Sears whose team has never won the Oklahoma Big Eight title.
The Plainsmen's chances center around distance runners Ruben Daniels and Jared Lara, hurdler J.J.Wheeler, middle distance runner Matthew Smith, long jumper shot putter-discus thrower Donovan Rieman and the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
Daniels, who swept the 3,200 and 800 at Ponca City on April 13 and ran a leg on the runnerup 3,200 relay, will be entered in the 1,600 for the first time. Sears said Daniels has a chance for gold medals in all four.
“He's ready,'' Sears said. “Ruben and Jared and a couple of guys from Choctaw are awfully close together. I think the open 800 (with Daniels and Lara) will be one of the most exciting races of the day.''
Lara and Daniels will be joined by Willie Johnson and Noah Voth in the 3,200 relay.
Wheeler won the 110 hurdles and was third in the 300 at Ponca City. Sears said Wheeler is having “the best season a hurdler has had since I've been coaching.''
“J.J. And a kid from Choctaw have been going back and forth,'' Sears said. “J.J. has a good chance of getting him back at conference.''
Smith, who has missed the last two meets because of injury, is set for the open 200 and 400 and the 1,600 relay with Lara, Larry Cayious and Wheeler.
The coaches have tweaked Smith's warmup and with him having plenty of rest, Sears said “he should have a good day. The 1,600 has beaten everyone but one there so we feel good about it.''
Rieman had his best throws of the season in finishing fourth in the discus (123-0) and third in the shot put (43-4) at Ponca City. Conner Pyhrilla is coming off a third (18-4) in the long jump at Ponca City.
“Conference is big for confidence,'' Sears said. “You want a meet like this to get us going for regionals. I keep preaching to the seniors you have two meets guaranteed (conference and regionals). The third is up to you. This is like a mini-regional for us.''
The girls are also confident having almost two weeks to recover from their last meet.
“We have gotten a lot of people healed up,'' said Pacers coach Steve Bloom. “We're anxious to improve our times before regionals (May 8 at Ponca City). We have been able to work on our handoffs and we're getting those down.''
EHS should score heavily in the hurdlers where Mya Rodriguez has placed high in every meet in both the 100 and 300 hurdles where she will be pushed by teammates Lauren Powell and Yeeun Lee.
“They have been neck and neck,'' Bloom said. “The big thing is to get the times down and continue to prepare for regionals. That's what the whole season is about.''
Powell and Rodriguez will be joined in the short relays (400 and 800) by Avery Sampson and Brianna Clayton. The 1,600 relay will have Sarah Wong, Megan Poggenpohl, Clayton and Sampson. Poggenpohl, Sarah Bonebreak, Wong and Christa Carr will form the 3,200 quartet.
EHS placed in the top four at Ponca City in the 400, 800 and 3,200 relays at Ponca City.
“If they run in the meet like they have in practice, we have a chance to place high,'' Bloom said. “We're getting the sticks down.
Bonebreak is seen as a contender in both the 400 and 800.
Lauren Simpson has been placing in both the 400 and long jump in recent meets.
EHS will be joined by the host Patriots, Putnam City, Putnam City North, Midwest City, Choctaw and Ponca City.
“It will be run at a quicker pace,'' Bloom said. “The relays go straight to the finals. The kids will have to be ready to perform quicker than usual. Anytime you do well at conference, it gives you a morale boost and confidence for regionals.''
