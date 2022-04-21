Enid’s boys golf team traveled to Del City to compete at Trosper and came away with the Plainsmen winning the event with a team score of 285. Demetrius Farr took home first with a 70, even with par.
“Demetrius had a fabulous round,” said Enid coach David Lee. “We played Tuesday at Stillwater. We didn’t play as well, but we had a good bounce back game. We kept the ball out of trouble and were very consistent.”
Mason Haley also placed for the Plainsmen with a one over par 71, good enough for third. Dawson Branstetter and Hayden Johnson both shot 72, while Max Fossett shot a 73, three over par.
“The whole team played fantastic,” Lee said. “Our scores were great, the boys played lights out.”
Second place was Oklahoma City Storm, a team comprised of home-schooled kids They finished seven shots back of Enid with a 292.
Enid hosts the regional event at Meadowlake on May 2.
