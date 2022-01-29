MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — A slow start for the Enid Plainsmen opened the door to a 26-10 first half run that they wouldn’t be able to overcome against 5A No. 4 Midwest City on Friday.
Enid was able to cut the Bombers lead to 12 in the final minute, but in the end the deficit was too much to overcome. The Plainsmen had another big scoring night from seniors Cam Mathis and Taye Sullivan, who combined for 38 points.
Midwest City started to string together a run midway through the first quarter by taking advantage of some defensive miscues by the Plainsmen. Jacobi Sebock finished helped lead the Bombers offensive charge with 19 points. The senior center was able to exploit his size advantage early, which made it difficult for the Plainsmen to find stops.
Keivon Hudson also finished in double digits for the Bombers with 10 points.
After scoring eight points in the second quarter to head into halftime trailing 40-18, the Plainsmen would go on to score 33 points over the final two quarters. Jaryn Porter finished with eight points off the bench and Xavier Altidor added six.
Enid has now been held to under 60 points in each of its last three games since defeating the OKC Storm, 68-63. The Plainsmen have lost all three of their games since, with only one game being decided by fewer single digits.
Midwest City improves to 2-0 against the Plainsmen. The Bombers defeated Enid in the season opener, 60-44.
The loss drops Enid to 5-11 on the season. The Plainsmen will look to put an end to their losing streak in a road game against Ponca City at 7:15 p.m.
MIDWEST CITY 83, PACERS 23
The 5A No. 3 Lady Bombers finished with three players in double digits as they cruised to a win over Enid on Friday at home.
Rhianna Hill (16), Myracle Washington (15) and Jya Bardsdale (13) each came away with big scoring outputs as the Bombers took the lead early and didn’t look back. The Pacers were held to five points in the first half before it started to find some good looks offensively.
Enid scored 12 in the second and six in the fourth to close out the game. Maryangel Jibbwa led the Pacers with nine points. Mary Isbell finished with six and Kiara Morris and Mariah Williams both finished with three.
The last time the two teams met, the Lady Bombers won 81-51 in the season opener.
The Pacers will be back in action on Tuesday when take on Ponca City on the road Tuesday at 6 p.m.
