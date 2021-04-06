OKLAHOMA CITY — Jake Kennedy and Maddux Mayberry combined for a one-hitter as Enid run-ruled District 6A-4 rival Putnam City for the second straight day, 11-1 at the Pirates’ field Tuesday.
The win put the Plainsmen at .500 for the first time this season (11-11). They are 4-6 in district play. Enid has won eight of its last nine games.
That was significant for Enid coach Brad Gore, whose team started off at 3-10.
“We kept telling the kids if they kept working hard, they would get their stuff straighten out,’’ Gore said. “We still have a ways to go, but we have made strides to get back to .500. We’re getting there slowly.’’
Kennedy allowed one hit over four innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.
Mayberry did not allow a hit in two innings of relief and walked only one.
Putnam City scored an unearned run in the third.
“The wind was blowing out so it wasn’t a pitchers day,’’ Gore said, “but they did a good job of keeping the ball down and throwing strikes.’’
The Plainsmen scored two runs in the first, five in the second, one in the third and fifth and scored three in the sixth to get enough runs for the 10-run mercy rule.
Garrett Shull had four RBI with two doubles, a triple and a sac fly. Kade Goeke had two singles and a double and scored three runs. Shull drove in Goeke with a double in the first and scored on a Jake McCool single.
Garrett Brooks and McCool had RBI singles in the second. Shull drove in Seth Carlson with a double in the third and Goeke scored from second on a Shull sac fly in the fifth. Mayberry and Goeke had RBI in the sixth.
‘I was pretty pleased,’’ Gore said. “The kids just didn’t sit there after we got the lead.’’
EHS will visit Mustang Friday and host Ponca City Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.