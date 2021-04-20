OKLAHOMA CITY — Last minute starter Maddux Mayberry struck out four in four innings as the Plainsmen concluded their District 6A-4 campaign with a 14-3 run-rule victory over district cellar dweller Putnam City West.
It was the ninth straight win for the Plainsmen, now 17-11 overall and 8-6 in district. EHS will go to the winner of Wednesday's Broken Arrow-Edmond Memorial winner for the first round of the playoffs next month. They are expected to play Jenks in the first round.
Mayberry was called to start after projected starter James Kennedy just “got a little tight'' after the game was delayed for 45 minutes because the umpires had yet to arrive.
Mayberry gave up a first inning run but gave up only one hit and one walk the rest of the game.
“He did what he had to do,'' said Enid coach Brad Gore. “He threw strikes with all of his pitches and pounded the strike zone. He was our guy to come out of the bullpen today so he knew he was going to pitch, but it was good to see him be ready to go on short notice.''
Mayberry's task was made much easier after the Plainsmen scored eight runs in the first.
Garrett Shull hit a shot over the right field wall to score Kade Goeke, who opened the game with a walk. He later drove in Goeke with a double for the eighth run.
Garrett Brooks and McCage Hartling each had triples. Ayden Voitik had a sac fly for an RBI. Goeke drove in Seth Carlson with a single.
Goeke's bases-loaded three-RBI triple was the big hit in a four-run fifth which allowed the Plainsmen to get the run rule. Goeke finished with four RBI.
Shull drove in Goeke with a single for his fifth RBI.
“Garrett got every bit of that one,'' said Gore of Shull's homer. “It was a long one.''
Hartling scored in the second when he tripled and scored when Carlson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Gore had called Monday's 13-5 victory over the Patriots “an ugly win.'' He was in a better mood Tuesday.
“We played much better today,'' Gore said. “I was pleased with the effort. Our guys kept hammerng away and we were able to put the finishing touches on it. It was good to see the guys keep doing what we needed to do.''
Dallas Goodpasture pitched the fifth and allowed two runs, one hit and three walks. He got a strikeout to end the game with runners on first and second.
The Plainsmen will be off until Saturday when they host Berryhill at noon and Weatherford at 5 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark. Berryhill and Weatherford will play inbetween at 2:30.
