For the first time since 2015, Enid will have sprinters and a relay team in the 6A state finals this weekend.
Jiaire Martin, Luke Rauh, Tykie Andrews and Erik Lewis will run the 4x100 relay. Lewis is also competing in the 100, and 200-meter sprints.
Donovan Rieman will join them in the shot put, while Lauren Powell will run the girls 300-meter hurdles.
“I’m really excited,” said EHS track coach Kareem Sears. “This is the first time since my first year that we had a sprint relay team in the state finals.”
Before the state meet, the team will relax and watch a movie Thursday night as a way to chill out prior to the biggest runs of the year.
The team, composed of juniors, will start with Martin, the first leg of the relay.
“I’m pretty excited and confident,” Martin said. “We have a good group of boys on the team. I feel like we should be able to get on the podium.”
The relay team ran a time of 42.67 seconds at the regionals last weekend. The Plainsmen will slot in third in the second heat Friday morning. The state record was set last year, at 40.75 seconds.
The second leg of the relay is Rauh, who will take the handoff from Martin before running down the backstretch in his 100 meters.
“You can make up or lose a lot of ground on the handoff,” Rauh said. “I’m super excited to get to the race. I’m really glad we made it to state.”
The higher temperatures across the state have helped the Plainsmen get ready for Friday and Saturday.
“It’s gotten us more acclimated to the heat,” Rauh said. “I’m glad it has gone throughout the week rather than starting on the weekend, that way we can get used to it more.”
From Rauh, Andrews will take over running the in the corner.
“I’m very excited going into this weekend,” Andrews said. “We just have to keep practicing our handoffs. Each handoff and each millisecond matters, especially at state. We just need to iron out the fine details.”
Andrews, a highly touted football prospect at wide receiver, is helped by his athleticism.
“Football helps me a lot,” Andrews said. “Just the experience of running a lot helps a lot.”
The final leg of the relay is Erik “Cheeto” Lewis.
Lewis earned that nickname after carrying around bags of Cheetos in middle school; now he hopes to be the last one to carry the baton onto the podium.
“I’m pretty excited,” Lewis said. “I think we can do really well. We have a great team and we had a good time at regionals.”
The meet begins at 10:45 a.m. on Friday with prelims. State finals will be Saturday.
