The Plainsmen will be hoping to build off the momentum of back-to-back wins, when they travel to the Edmond Open on Thursday.
Enid tips off at 6:30 p.m. against No. 3 Edmond North in a double-elimination tournament that includes many of the top teams in the state. Other teams that are in the field include No. 1 Edmond Memorial, No. 14 Edmond Santa Fe, No. 1 (3A) Millwood and Trinity Christian (Lubbock, Tex.).
Enid will play the winner or loser of the OKC Storm-Millwood game on Friday, depending on its result in round one. Edmond North’s lone loss this season came in overtime to Edmond Memorial, 56-54.
Placement games for first thru seventh place are scheduled to be played on Saturday, with the championship game starting at 3:30 p.m.
The Pacers will tip off the 2021 Joe Lawson Norman Invitational on Thursday at 6 p.m. against No. 4 Norman at Norman High School.
Enid will face either Owasso or Putnam City North for their second round game on Friday. Placement games will be played on Saturday, with the championship coming at 6 p.m. at Norman North High School.
