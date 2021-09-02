The Plainsmen are looking to make it two straight 2-0 starts to the season on Friday, Sept. 3 when they host Ponca City at 7 p.m.
It will be Enid’s home opener, and the 101st meeting between the two schools. Enid currently holds a 56-33-6 lead in the series and is coming off a 19-17 win last season. The Plainsmen took control of the game early on, but penalties and other miscues allowed the Wildcats to hang in the game late.
Ponca City starting quarterback Grant Harmon was injured in the game, but still managed to finish out the game. Running back Cam Jackson is coming off a 900-yard season last year as a sophomore.
Woods said Jackson was “extremely talented.”
“Having faced a quarterback and running back last week that were really, really good … we’re gonna have our hands full, there’s no question about it,” he said. “We’ve got to get the guy down and its gonna be a challenge for us defensively to get stops consistently.”
The Plainsmen handled a daunting challenge last weekend against Putnam City’s Marcellous Hawkins, who scored four touchdowns including a 65-yard rushing touchdown and threw a 36-yard touchdown pass.
Woods said he doesn’t think his team will see very many players like Hawkins this season, but said that Ponca City will try to attack with their quarterback run game as well.
“He’s like the guy we saw last week, but the Hawkins kid last weekend from Putnam City was just a phenomenal, phenomenal talent,” Woods said. “I don’t know if he’s necessarily that good, but he’s definitely a good player and he definitely has our respect. There’s just not too many kids with the talent like what we saw last week.”
After falling behind early last week on the road against Putnam City, Enid stormed back in the second half and then scored the go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute remaining to seal the win. The win served as an introduction to its new quarterback, sophomore Bennett Percival, who was 17 for 29 with 289 yard passing, a touchdown and an interception.
The lone interception came on what appeared to be a miscommunication with receiver Tykie Andrews who stopped his route short, while Percival delivered the ball deep down the field. Running back Luke Rauh had 154 yards rushing on 25 carries and three touchdowns including the most important one.
The Plainsmen put themselves on the right trajectory to start the season, and Woods said the focus this week in practice has been on the little things. The little things may end up becoming the difference in a game where both teams have something to prove.
While acknowledging the history between the two programs, Woods said he doesn’t think the rivalry itself will be a big motivating factor for his team.
“For sure they’re excited, I don’t really know how much the rivalry really factors in,” he said. “I think the guys will be ready to play either way. I look forward to getting to the game and just playing, I think we’ve got a good plan, and they’re a good football team so they’re going to be ready to play as well, so it’s gonna be a good game.”
Woods said he plans to have Reece Slater back, and will give the Plainsmen a big boost in the defensive secondary. Daigen Gibbens is still questionable for Friday’s game according to Woods.
Military & First Responder Appreciation Night
The game will serve as an appreciation night for military and first responders. Fans who show a service badge will get in the gates for free, and the first 75 service members to show up will get a free T-shirt.
