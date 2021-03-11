Enid’s baseball team will try to bounce back from being swept in district action by Edmond Memorial (4-0 and 9-1) Monday and Tuesday when the 1-4 Plainsmen go to the Owasso Festival Friday and Saturday.
The Plainsmen will face Sallisaw (4-2) at 3 p.m. and the host Rams (5-0) at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Edmond Santa Fe (2-3) at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Freshman Garrett Shull (.429) is the lone EHS regular hitting over .300. Seth Carlson is next at .286.
Dallas Goodpasture is scheduled to start on the mound against Sallisaw while Tyler Holland is targeted for Owasso. Zac McEachern or Blake Priest will go Saturday.
Enid struck out a total of 40 times in its four losses.
“We need the innings right now to get better each game,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore. “We’re trying to catch up a bit. We did a better job of cutting down the strikeouts Tuesday (six), but we need to get more timely hits.’’
Enid is scheduled to host Jenks in a non-district game at 2 p.m. Monday. They will go to the Edmond Memorial Festival Thursday and March 19.
