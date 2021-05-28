SANDLOT 8, PLAINSMEN 0
Plainsmen 000 00 — 0 4 1
Sandlot 120 05 — 8 4 1
WP — Carter. LP — Humphrey. Enid — Carlson, 2-for-3, double; Shutt, 2-for-2. Sandlot — Carter, double; Richards, double; Jay, home run
PLAINSMEN 6, OK TRAVELERS 4
Plainsmen 210 010 2 — 6 4 1
Travelers 022 000 0 — 4 5 1
WP — Peterson, 3 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 4 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Baker. Plainsmen — Hartling, 1-for-3, run scored, double; Shull, 2 runs scored; Percival, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, double; Slater, RBI; Wiggins, 1-for-4, run scored. Travelers — Thompson, home run, 3 RBI; Puffinberger, RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.