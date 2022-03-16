Enid baseball is off to a strong start in Arizona.
After three games of pool play, Enid is 3-0 and headed to the final eight. in the Salpointe Lancer Classic in Tucson during spring break.
If Enid wins on Thursday, it will advance to the semis on Friday. The finals follow on Friday night, should the Plainsmen win Thursday and Friday.
On Monday, Enid defeated Sunnyside (Ariz.). On Tuesday night, the Plainsmen got a gritty 2-1 win over Seton Catholic (Ariz.). On Wednesday night, the Plainsmen cruised to a 19-0 win over Yuma in a five inning game.
The Plainsmen’s 3-0 record locks them into the gold bracket, with a shot at the tournament title as the week winds down.
“We are playing pretty good right now,” Gore said. “We are growing a lot. We didn’t play very good defense the first game and it hurt us. We found a way to win in the later innings. I’m proud of the guys.”
Against Catholic, Aidan Robinson threw six innings and allowed one unearned run.
“Aidan had really good stuff and pitched well,” Gore said. “We played good defense behind him.”
Seth Carlson has been another key for Enid.
“Seth has been swinging the ball really well for us out of the leadoff spot,” Gore said. “Carlson struck out the side against Seton Catholic to win it.”
Enid only allowed one hit against Yuma, as Bennett Percival carried a no-hitter into the bottom of the fifth when he surrendered Yuma’s only hit of the game.
Cooper Jarnagin had six RBI Wednesday against Yuma, as his bat heated up.
“Cooper hit the ball really well tonight,” Gore said. “We had a lot of guys hit well tonight. Bennett threw the ball well. It was a good night for the Plainsmen.”
Enid plays at 7 p.m. tomorrow against an opponent to be determined.
Enid is 4-1 on the season and returns home Tuesday to play Union, after traveling to Union on Monday.
