OWASSO — The Enid wrestling team competed in district duals in Owasso on Thursday and finished 1-2 with a win over Del City.
The Plainsmen dropped the first dual 73-3, with their only points coming in a 5-3 win by Carlos Alvarado (195). Steven Brooks (138), Trinit Zweifel (145) and Alvarado (195) won their matches in the dual against Owasso. The hosting Rams won 57-24.
Enid closed out the day with a 77-0 win over Del City. Hector Perez, Zach Fortner (126), Leslie Fortner (160), Jason Sayres (182) and Alvarado (195) won each of their matches with a pin. Vinny Vandiver (132) won by technical fall.
The Enid junior high team competed and went 2-1 with wins over Owasso and Del City.
The Plainsmen will be back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road for a dual against Putnam City West at 7 p.m.
