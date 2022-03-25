A few days after losing to Union fo rhteir third straight loss, the Enid Plainsmen put on a hiting showcase against Woodward on Friday night, winning 11-1 via the run rule.
Woodward took an early 1-0 lead after a an error an dheld onto the lead for two innings until Karter Simon got the frst of his three RBI on a single, scoring Jake Kennedy.
Enid expanded on that lead in the bottom of the third, when Kennedy grounded into a double play, scoring Garrett Shull.
The next inning the floodgates opened. First, Brock Slater singled to score Reese Slater and Simon to make it 4-1. Aydan Voltik grounded out to score Brock Slater.
The big blow came when Karter Simon hit a double, scoring Kennedy and Dallas Goodpasture.
Enid added one more in the bottom of the fourth on an error, scoring Simon.
The pitching staff of Shull and Bennett Percival held Woodward without a hit until the top of the fifth, when Percival allowed a hit.
Enid scored one more time to end the game in the bottom ofthe sixth when Aidan Robinson scored on a wild pitch.
Despite the offensive output, there are things for coach Brad Gore to look at. The Plainsmen made six errors in the game, though none of them came back to haunt Enid.
The win is the first for the Plainsmen since March 19 and their first in Oklahoma since March 9.
“It’s nice to get a big win every once in a while,” Gore said. “I thought both guys thres the ball well and we got some timely hits. We did what we had to do. Karter had a great day and got some big hits for us when we needed them.”
Eniud is 6-4 and hosts Jones at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.