Enid fell 8-5 to Jenks in the final road game of the Plainsmen's regular season.
The Trojans got on Enid starter Wheatley Chaloupek early, scoring a run in the first, and six in the second inning, all earned runs.
Cooper Jarnagin came in to relieve Chaloupek and stabilized things, giving up three hits and just one run over the course of four innings.
Enid had to wait until the top of the fifth to get on the board. Aydan Voitik scored Seth Carlson, but by then Enid trailed, 7-1.
The Plainsmen added on two more runs in the top of the sixth. Karter Simon was hit by a pitch to walk in a run. James Humphrey was also hit by a pitch to score a run in the inning. Jenks added a run in the bottom of the inning to lead 8-3.
Enid made a final surge in the top of the seventh, Bennett Percival brought in a run on a single and Garrett Shull scored on a wild pitch.
Jenks walked 10 Plainsmen batters, but Enid could not capitalize. Jenks got seven strikeouts against Plainsmen batters, while Enid only had three strikeouts versus Jenks.
Enid is 21-9 and has their home finale on Friday against Ponca City at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
