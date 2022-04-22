It all came down to this for the Plainsmen as Enid hosted Jenks in a de-facto district title game on Friday at D. Bruce Selby Stadium. Jenks won, 2-1.
In the 29th minute, Raymon Gonzalez scored to give the Plainsmen a 1-0 lead.
The Plainsmen, led by starting goalkeeper Luke Taylor, held serve to give the Plainsmen a 1-0 lead at the end of the half.
“He did what he could do,” said Enid coach Jorge Cabada about Taylor. “There were a couple goals that were out of his control, but overall, I’m very pleased with Luke’s performance.”
The second half was all Jenks as the Trojans scored four minutes into the half. From there, both teams settled into a lull, both took shots on goal, both missed until seven minutes left when Jenks found the back of the net for what would be the game-winning goal.
“I believe in what we have,” Canada said. “One of our senior captains, Miguez Chavez, if we don’t lose him, I really think the game would have gone in our direction.”
JENKS 8, ENID 0
Enid couldn’t get anything going against a very physically and fundamentally sound Jenks squad, starting goalkeeper Anne Le allowed a goal within the first two minutes, and it was all downhill from there.
Jenks added with 24 minutes left, and with two left, along with another in the first half to go down 4-0 before the break.
After giving up two more goals in the second, Le was pulled for Marcela Lozano with the Pacers down, 6-0.
Lozano gave up four goals before the game was called due to the mercy rule, Jenks ahead 10-0.
The Pacers had multiple shots down in the Lady Trojan goal zone but couldn’t get shots to fall. Either too high, too wide, or pushed by the 25 mph winds, it didn’t matter how close the Pacers got, Jenks was there.
The Pacers finish at 6-10 while the Plainsmen are 11-4 and await their matchup in the first round of the playoffs.
