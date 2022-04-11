Enid opened a series with Bixby with a 22-4 loss on Monday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Coming into the series, Bixby held a one-game lead over Enid for second place in the 6A- District 2 standings, the last spot that gets to host once the postseason begins.
Freshman Aidan Robinson got the start and allowed a run in the top of the first.
The Plainsmen came back with a pair in the bottom of the second. McCage Harling scored a run on a grounder and Brock Slater drove one in on a bunt. Robinson held serve in the top of the second while the Plainsmen added two to their lead in the bottom of the inning.
The third inning is where the problems began. Robinson was pulled before getting an out after surrendering four more runs and losing a 4-1 lead.
Enid also had a hard time all night catching fly balls.
“It was one of those nights,” said coach Brad Gore. “All facets of the game we struggled with. We walked 16 guys and made five errors. We only gave up nine hits but they scored 22 runs.”
Bixby would wind up scoring eight in the third and came out in the fourth to face Dallas Goodpasture. Goodpasture got through the inning but gave up six runs, all unearned as the Plainsmen struggled to field the ball.
“They weren’t knocking the walls down.” Gore said. “We just gave them opportunity after opportunity. We have to grow up a little bit and get tougher and learn to throw the ball over the plate. It was not a very pretty game to watch.”
Hartling knocked in two for the Plainsmen, a silver lining for Enid.
“He came up and gave us a good at- at and got us the lead,” Gore remarked.
Enid finishes the series at Bixby on Tuesday in what might be a must win game for the Plainsmen if they want to have a shot to host in the playoffs.
“We have to flush this game and come compete tomorrow at their place,” Gore said.
Jake Kennedy will start for Enid on Tuesday.
