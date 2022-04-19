The Plainsmen fell to 18-7 on the season with a loss to Bartlesville on Tuesday, 3-2 in the series finale.
The game was an old-fashioned pitchers duel. Enid starter Jake Kennedy went 6.1 innings and only allowed four hits with two runs and struck out five Bruins.
Bartlesville struck first in the first inning, scoring a run on a grounder.
Enid got the run back in the top of the third when Seth Carlson scored on an error, one of three Bartlesville committed in the game.
The Bruins struck back in the bottom of the inning when another grounder scored a run to take a 2-1 lead.
Enid would add another run in the top of the seventh to tie the game 2-2. Dallas Goodpasture scored on a balk by the Bartlesville pitcher but the Bruins broke the tie with a walkoff hit by pitch after Aidan Robinson walked a Bartlesville batter to load the bases for the Bruins.
The loss drops Enid to 8-4 in 6A-District 4 but there is still hope for a home regional.
Enid has two games left next Monday and Tuesday against Stillwater and a road district game against Jenks.
Stillwater is also 8-4 in the district and Union is second at 9-3, although Union holds a tiebreaker over Enid with two wins over the Plainsmen.
Union has two games left against 6A Booker T. Washington, who are 8-21 this season. If Union stumbles down the stretch, it could open the door for Enid to sneak in, but the Plainsmen need to win all three of their remaining 6A games. A loss at this point will eliminate them from having a chance to host.
